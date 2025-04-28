Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Emirates missing six key players

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Tomiyasu, Havertz, and Jorginho are all sidelined, with Partey suspended

PSG head into the clash injury-free, but recently suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

Arsenal face a huge test on Tuesday night when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

However, Mikel Arteta's side will have to cope without six key players due to injuries and suspension, dealing a major blow to their hopes of reaching a first final since 2006.

Arsenal players celebrate after knocking out the reigning UCL champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners, who had the weekend off to prepare, must now navigate PSG’s threat while missing several top performers.

Despite an injury-free PSG squad, Arsenal’s squad depth will be stretched thin, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out for the remainder of the season, Sports Illustrated reports.

With a vital first leg at home, Arteta's men must dig deep to take an advantage to Paris next week ahead of the return leg.

Injury crisis hits Arsenal hard

Arsenal’s growing injury list couldn't have come at a worse time.

Gabriel Jesus is sidelined for the season with a ruptured ACL, while defensive stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes also faces a lengthy recovery following hamstring surgery.

Arsenal will be without six top players, including Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz, for the Champions League semi-final first leg versus PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu, another defensive option, is out after further knee surgery, compounding Arsenal’s defensive woes.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, remains a doubt for both legs, while Jorginho has also been ruled out.

Thomas Partey, although fit, misses the first leg due to suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards in the tournament.

PSG is in better shape

Unlike Arsenal, PSG have no new injury concerns heading into the semifinal.

However, their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 came to a crashing halt after a 2-1 defeat to Nice at the weekend, their first league loss of the season.

While Luis Enrique’s side remains physically intact, their confidence might have taken a slight knock, something Arsenal could look to exploit.

Still, PSG will be favourites on paper with Ousmane Dembele leading the charge, especially against a weakened Arsenal backline.

First leg advantage key for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows just how crucial a first leg lead could be against a dangerous PSG outfit.

With the second leg at the Parc des Princes looming, the Emirates clash offers Arsenal their best shot at putting one foot in the final.

The Gunners demolished reigning champions Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates in the quarterfinal first leg before sealing the victory a week later with a 2-1 victory at Santiago Bernabeu.

Arteta will hope a similar atmosphere will be created at the Emirates once again to inspire the Gunners to a comfortable victory ahead of the second leg in Paris.

Luis Enrique unafraid of Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final encounter.

PSG and Arsenal met in the group stage, with the Gunners prevailing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and are set to meet again after eliminating Aston Villa and Real Madrid, respectively.

