Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the semi-final 5-1 on aggregate

The Gunners have made it to the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years

Head coach Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after his team's performance over two legs

Mikel Arteta could not contain his emotions during the post-match conference after Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal won 5-1 on aggregate, having won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and despite Real Madrid’s mind games and intimidation, it was the Gunners who were the best team on both nights.

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta embrace before Arsenal's 2-1 win over Real Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez.

According to Opta Joe, Arsenal are the first team ever to win each of their first two games against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu in all competitions.

It was also their first Champions League semi-final since the 2008/09 season, when Arteta was still a player at Everton.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win

Arteta masterminded two brilliant victories against Madrid, and he admitted that it was one of the best nights of his football career.

“One of the best nights in my football career for sure,” he told TNT Sports. “A really special one; we’ve played against the team with the biggest history, that has been an inspiration for all of us in this competition.

“To be able to win the tie in the manner that we’ve done, I think we have to be really proud of ourselves.”

The 15-time winners created an intimidating atmosphere at the Bernabeu and on social media. Arteta praised his team for how they handled it.

“I’m really proud. It’s my first time on that touchline (at the Bernabeu),” he said.

“And after two, three minutes, you realise that anything can happen in this stadium. And you have to be there to realise that, and I did straight away; if something goes wrong, if they score a goal, game on.

“Fortunately, a lot went for us, but I think we did what we had to do to win the game.”

Mikel Arteta celebrates with Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1. Photo by Adam Davy.

Arteta reacts to semi final vs PSG

Next for Arsenal in the semifinal is Paris Saint-Germain, the team the Gunners faced and defeated 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the group stage.

“I watched the game last night, another crazy game. So anything can happen in this competition. They’re an incredible team, I know the manager really, really well, and let’s enjoy tonight and start to think of that one tomorrow,” he said.

Arteta sent message to Real Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sent a message to Real Madrid ahead of their quarter-final second leg tie at the Bernabeu.

Despite being 3-0 ahead, Madrid have an advantage, but Arteta warned that the 15-time winners should be wary of getting frustrated and allow Arsenal to play their way.

