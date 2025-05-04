A 'prophet', Joel Atuma, has shared his prediction for the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025 matches

Atuma in a video seen by Legit.ng, prophesied that the world would witness a repeat of the 2006 Champions League final

Beating Arsenal 2-1 in the 2006 UCL final, Barcelona secured their first trophy on the continent since 1992; that win also heralded the start of a string of UCL wins, with the Blaugrana picking up four in a decade betwen 2005/06 and 2014/15

Umuahia, Abia state - Prophet Joel Atuma of The Lord Grace Provinces, Umuahia, has prophesied that Arsenal will see off Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to reach the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025 final

Speaking in a video posted recently on his official YouTube channel, the Abia-based cleric explained that this season's Champions League final has Arsenal versus Barcelona 'written all over it'.

PSG star Desire Doue against Arsenal players in the UCL. Photo credit: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images via AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"I will tell you, watch out for this. Wait for the repetition of Barcelona versus Arsenal. That repetition of the final that happened that Thierry Henry cried, wait for it again. But now, you are going to find the opposite (implying that Arsenal would emerge champion). I will stop there."

Pastor Atuma's video can be watched below:

UCL: Clichy confident Arsenal can overcome PSG

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy believes his old club can still knock PSG out of the Champions League, despite losing the first leg 1-0.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side had good chances through Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard but could not find a goal to level the match.

Ahead of the second leg, Tribuna quoted Frenchman Clichy as saying:

"Massive game against Paris. I’m not sure many people will count them, you know, to go there and win. If there’s a team that can actually do it, it’s them.

"Because what we’ve seen, you know, over the years is when they are on the front foot and very aggressive in their opponent’s face. You know, I’ve seen them play against City, one-on-one at the back, you know, and very, you know, much aggressive. So if they can bring this to Paris, of course, they have a chance.

"But if they play like we’ve seen them in the last few games, then I think there’s a concern because there’s a lack of energy, intensity. Of course, the desire to win is there, but, you know, at this level you need to do more than this."

Legit.ng reports that if Arsenal scales through, they will meet either Inter Milan or Barcelona. The second leg of that fixture which will come up in Italy is finely poised following a 3-3 first leg draw in Spain.

UCL 2025: Prophet Matthew speaks on likely winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Richard Matthew said the least-expected team among the clubs in the last four of the prestigious UCL can clinch the coveted trophy.

Prophet Matthew explained that he already knows who is winning the 2025 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

