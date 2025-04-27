Liverpool have been confirmed as Premier League champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1

Arne Slot won the title in his first season, having replaced former manager Jürgen Klopp last summer

The Dutchman becomes the fifth manager in the Premier League era to win the title in his first season

Liverpool have been confirmed as Premier League champions with four matches left in the 2024/25 season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield.

Arne Slot leads the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season as they are 15 points clear of second-placed side Arsenal, who are on course to finish second for the third consecutive season.

Jürgen Klopp’s successor joins the illustrious list of managers who won the English title in their first season, since it rebranded to the Premier League in 1992.

Legit.ng looks at the four managers who won the EPL in their first season before Slot.

Managers who won EPL in their first season

1. Jose Mourinho

Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 as the self-acclaimed Special One, having led Porto to the UEFA Champions League months earlier. He claimed he chose the Blues because his ambition to win as early as possible matched Roman Abramovich’s.

He led Chelsea to the title in his first season with a record 95 points, which stood until the 2017/18 season when it was broken by Manchester City with 100 points. Jose's aide also conceded 15 goals, the least in a season and a record which stands till today.

2. Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2009, with the Blues having not won the league since the 2005/06 season under Mourinho. The Italian won the title in his first season with 86 points, one ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

His team set a record for the most goals in a season with 103 goals, a record which was toppled by Man City in the centurion season of 2017/18 with 106 goals. He was dismissed at the end of his second season after finishing second.

3. Manuel Pellegrini

Man City won their first Premier League title in the 2011/12 season, the famous Aguero moment under Roberto Mancini. The Italian left at the end of the 2012/13 season, and Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini replaced him.

Despite a shaky start, Pellegrini led City to their second PL title in the 2013/14 season with 86 points and 102 goals, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who capitulated close to the end of the season. He is the only non-Chelsea manager on this list.

4. Antonio Conte

Roman Abramovich built Chelsea on a ruthless instant success strategy, and it is no coincidence that the three managers who won Premier League titles during his era did so in their first season.

Conte succeeded Mourinho permanently in the 2016/17 season, and after a shaky start, he switched to the 3-4-3 formation and won 13 games on the bounce and setting a new record for most wins in a season, before it was shattered by Pep Guardiola’s centurions in the 2017/18 season.

Liverpool's party to be delayed

Legit.ng previously reported why Liverpool's trophy lift could be delayed despite being on course to win the Premier League title with four matches to go in the season.

According to a little-known rule, current champions Manchester City could still be in possession of the title, and Liverpool will wait till their final home game of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng