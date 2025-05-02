Athletic Bilbao fell 3-0 at home to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night, May 1

Defender Harry Maguire played a key role in the build-up to one of the goals, delivering a brilliant cross from the right wing

Red Devils fans are now full of praise for the England international, celebrating his impressive Europa League form

Manchester beat Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League at San Mames Barria on Thursday night, May 1.

Midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring account for the Red Devils on the half-hour mark, heading Manuel Ugarte's flick-on at the near post following a brilliant cross from Harry Maguire.

Athletic were reduced to 10 men after Daniel Vivian was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring chance after pulling back Rasmus Hojlund from a cross, and Bruno Fernandes scored the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United looks on during the UEFA Europa League against Athletic Club. Photo by: Juanma - UEFA/UEFA .

Source: Getty Images

The Captain scored his second and United’s third in the 37th minute after receiving the ball from Ugarte and fired home from inside the 18-yard box.

Maguire reacts to new nickname

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has responded to the nickname given to him by some sections of Red Devils fans.

According to Goal, the England international said he enjoyed the dribble during the match against Athletic Club.

He also acknowledged that the pressure is now on the team to replicate their performance in the second leg at Old Trafford on May 8. He said via ESPN:

"Brilliant, I am sure there are a few nicknames out there for me. But the win was more important."

"The tie is not done and I am sure Old Trafford will be like this place [for the second leg].

"It was nice to do a bit of dribbling out there [that led to the first goal]. They must have trusted me to put in the cross."

Harry Maguire of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after the team's 3-0 victory against Athletic Club during the Europa League. Photo by: Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United fans hail Maguire

Fans online have praised Maguire’s resurgence at Manchester United, expressing hope that he can maintain his momentum to the Europa League final.

Collins Mhango wrote:

"From today onwards, we shall call you Harry Maguiredihno."

Ahmad Tarmizi Ahmad Zawawi said:

"Youre an incredible player, sorry for all those days we're mocking you, deep from my heart."

Simba Shonhiwa added:

"We used to think Yamal was the best winger . You proved us wrong."

Isma'eel Abba Tangalashi posited:

"Maguadinho."

Amodu Azeezsneh said:

"Maguire's story is so inspirational. I don't know how many of us could have overcome the criticism that guy had gone through. Against all odds, he overcame them, and today, he is the hero at Old Trafford. NEVER GIVE UP."

Steve Dixon wrote:

"Most improved player of the year Bruno will get player of the year rightly so but Harry. Deserves recognition of his efforts this season."

Marklinn Berrileone Koffalien added:

"Great work from you, keep the courage and strength to fight for what you love , playing football, and just football."

Michael Teddy posited:

"Harry Maldini when we don't have possession, Harry Yamal, when we need chances to be created, and Harry Shearer the striker when we need goals for real 80m we gave to Leicester is not enough for such a player, the legendary Harry Maguire."

Man United fans turn to Pastor Odukoya for prayers

Fanatical Manchester United supporter Nnenna Okoronkwo made a passionate appeal to Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya to pray for the English giants ahead of their Europa League showdown.

Okoronkwo noted that the pastor, who leads the Fountain of Life Church, is known for making remarkably accurate predictions.

She added that a victory for the Red Devils would not only energise their fan base in Nigeria but also silence critics who continue to underestimate what she called 'the greatest club in England.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng