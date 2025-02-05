Global site navigation

JUST IN: Suspended Ogun Monarch Remanded in Prison, Details Emerge
Nigeria

JUST IN: Suspended Ogun Monarch Remanded in Prison, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ilaro, Ogun state - Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, the suspended traditional ruler of Orile Ifo, has been remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Ogun State.

The traditional ruler was sent to prison after failing to meet his bail conditions.

Legit.ng recalls that the monarch was arraigned on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 following a viral video that showed him assaulting a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola.

The spokesperson for the correctional facility, Yinka Odukoya, said the monarch remained in custody as he had yet to perfect his bail, The Punch reports.

“Yes, he is in our custody, which means he has been unable to meet the bail conditions granted by the court yesterday. However, as soon as he does, he will be released.”

