The Ogun state police command has charged suspended Olorile of Orile Ifo, Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi, to court

The police arraigned the Ogun monarch for allegedly molesting and assaulting one of his chiefs, a 73-year-old man, Elder Abraham Areola

The suspended monarch was arraigned on three counts charges of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace

On Tuesday, February 4, the Nigerian Police arraigned the suspended Olorile of Orile Ifo, Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi, for assaulting a 73-year-old chief identified as Abraham Areola.

Ogun police arraign suspended Ogun monarch for assaulting elderly chief. Image of police PPRO for illustration purpose. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Suspended Ogun monarch arraigned after assaulting elder

The Ogun state police command arraigned Ogunjobi on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

This was after the police invited the monarch and interrogated him over the matter.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), confirmed this development in a statement on shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The FPRO vowed that justice would be served on the matter.

“The Kabiyesi Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, who assaulted one elderly man in a viral video, in Ifo Ogun State, has been charged to court today February 4, 2025, on a three-count of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

“He was granted bail while the case was adjourned to 06/03/2025.”

“The police will continue to uphold the rule of law and the core values of the noble profession,” Adejobi said.

Ogun govt slammed six-months suspension on monarch

Legit.ng recalled that Ogun state government led by Dapo Abiodun slammed a six-month suspension on the monarch.

Ogunjobi had sparked outrage after a viral video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting Chief Arinola.

In the two-minute clip, Arinola was seen kneeling on the road while a man, said to be Ogunjobi, cursed him and his family while accusing him of conspiracy.

The monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Nigerians react as police drag Ogun monarch to court

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Adejobi's page on Instagram below:

@xonemuzik said:

"We will definitely follow this case till we see the end I promise u 💯 this nonsense must stop."

@bcity_anifowoshe said:

"First time I am impressed by the police."

73-year-old chief shares how Ogun monarch assaulted him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chief Abraham Areola who was seen in a viral video kneeling before an Ogun monarch revealed shocking details about the attack.

In an interview, the 73-year-old local chief begged Nigerians for protection as he narrated how he was allegedly beaten and assaulted by the Olorile of Orile Ifo in Ogun state, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, and his "boys," despite his plea.

Emmanuel Ojo, the senior special assistant on new media to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, explained why the monarch allegedly attacked and humiliated the elderly chief.

