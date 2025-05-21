Hamdiyyah Sharif, the embattled critic of Sokoto state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared missing

The lawyer of the lady, Abba Hikima, declared her missing on Wednesday, May 21, through a post on his official Facebook handle

According to Hikima, “Hamdiyya has been missing since 10:00 am yesterday (Tuesday, May 20)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Hamdiyyah Sharif, a fierce critic of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state, has been declared missing.

Legit.ng reports that Sharif was declared missing on Wednesday, May 21, by her lawyer, Abba Hikima, via a post on his official Facebook page.

Lawyer declares 18-year-old activist who criticised Sokoto governor missing.

Source: Facebook

Hikima wrote:

“Hamdiyya has been missing since 10:00 am yesterday (Tuesday).

“She left home to buy food stuff in Sokoto and has not been seen since."

Hamdiyya Shariff and the problems she is facing

An outspoken critic of the Sokoto state government’s handling of insecurity, Shariff first made national headlines in late 2024 after posting a TikTok video criticising Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for its response to rampant banditry and the plight of displaced women in Sokoto state.

In the video, she highlighted the dire conditions in rural areas and accused the government of negligence.

After the video went viral, Ms Shariff was arrested on November 9, 2024, but was subsequently released. She was then seized on November 13, 2024, by armed men on her way to collect her phone from a charging point. She was beaten, thrown off a moving tricycle, and left with severe injuries.

The 18-year-old was again arrested and charged in a Sharia court for the use of abusive language against the state governor and “inciting disturbance.”

When contacted on the latest claim of Shariff's disappearance, Ahmad Rufai, the police spokesperson, said he was not yet aware of “any missing person” report.

The Sokoto state government has not commented since she was reported missing.

Read more Sokoto state news:

'Social media a terrorist organisation' - Sultan of Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, described social media as a “terrorist organisation,” citing its role in spreading false information and inciting unrest.

The Sokoto monarch urged security agencies to treat social media platforms with the same seriousness as other threats to national security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng