Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano and the 58th in the history of the ancient city

Aminu Ado Bayero has lost his throne as the emir of Kano to Muhammadu Sanusi II following the actions of the Kano state government

Governor Abba Yusuf ordered Bayero to vacate his palace and handover within 48 hours and also reportedly withdrew Bayero's security and stopped his return to the state

The convoy of the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, has been withdrawn by the Kano state government, headed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. This follows his alleged plan to return to his palace on Thursday, May 23.

As reported by Daily Nigerian on Friday, May 24, Bayero was in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state to see Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom, to prevail on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene on the plan to remove him.

Recall that Yusuf, on Thursday, approved Sanusi II's reappointment as the 14th Emir of Kano. Governor Yusuf announced this after signing the proposed Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024, which the Kano State House of Assembly passed into law.

The governor also ordered sacked monarchs, including Ado Bayero, to hand over Emirate Council properties to the commissioner of local government, who also serves as state deputy governor, and vacate their palace within two days.

Credible sources disclosed that the dethroned monarch was trying to return to the palace to pack out his property and other personal belongings, availing himself of Governor Yusuf's 48-hour deadline.

However, sources said the state government stopped the emir’s move and asked security operatives to prevent him from boarding a flight to Kano.

A source in the state government disclosed that the government halted the move to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“When we learnt of his plan to return to the palace, we ordered all the vehicles in the convoy to return to the palace. The vehicles were already in the Kano airport awaiting his return.

“And we also drew the attention of security agents to thwart his plans of flying back to Kano at the moment,” said the source.

Court stops Sanusi’s reinstatement as Kano Emir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court presided by Justice Liman had granted an ex parte order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Daily Nigerian in a report on Friday morning, May 24, the judge gave the order on Thursday night, May 23, even though he is reportedly in the US.

