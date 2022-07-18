The Zamfara state government has taken a disciplinary step to suspend the Emir of Birnin Yandoto for conferring a bandit with a traditional title

In a follow-up to the decision, the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle constituted a committee to investigate the actions of the Emir

Meanwhile, the emir has been temporarily replaced pending when the committee concludes investigations

Zamfara, Gusau - The governor of Zamfara state, Governor Bello Matawalle has suspended the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto of Tsafe local government for conferring a traditional title to a notorious ex-bandit leader Adamu Aliero, Punch newspaper reported.

The secretary to the Zamfara state government made this known via a statement on Sunday, July 17.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the ex-bandit leader, Aliero was conferred with the title of Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani).

Channels TV reported that the state government also ordered that an investigative committee should be constituted to unearth why the emir concluded on such a decision.

Governor Matawalle constitute panel for investigation

The constituted committee comprise Yahaya Goro who leads the panel while Musa Garba will serve as the secretary other members include Yahaya Kanoma, Muhammed Magaji, Lawal Zannah, and Isa Moriki.

It was gathered that the district head of Yandoto will ascend the throne on a temporary basis pending when investigations are concluded.

Sources however revealed that the decision of the Emir was to create harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the Tsafe and the Yandoton Daji Emirates, as well as other affected areas troubled by bandits.

The source said:

“It was aimed at providing lasting peace in the emirate, the emir told us that there is a peace accord between the emirate and the bandit group.”

Similarly, an anonymous source in the palace of the Emir revealed that the decision of the Emir to confer the ex-bandit leader with a traditional title was to appreciate him for his role in creating peace within the emirate.

The source said:

“The chieftaincy title was given to him in appreciation of the peace reconciliation.”

Matawalle insists residents must acquire arms in self-defence

In another development, Governor Bello Matawalle has insisted that residents of Zamfara must carry arms in self-defence against bandits.

The governor said the process to legalise the decision will commence in earnest in a bid to end banditry in the state.

He has, however, constituted a committee to oversee the processes from the inception stage to the finishing stage.

Akeredolu backs Matawalle's self defense against bandits

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who has been a victim of insecurity in Ondo state gave his support to Governor Matawalle's submissions.

He however stated that the only shortcoming is the approval of the federal government which may likely halt the process.

However, Akeredolu reiterated his stance on the need for Nigeria to adopt a state police.

