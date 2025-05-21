Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability in the North-West (COGGAN), has sent a crucial message to Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

The civic group based in the north-west region urged Governor Lawal to immediately resign from office

The president of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Anka, gave reasons Governor Lawal should resign in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gusau, Zamfara state - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has been urged to immediately resign from office.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability in the North-West (COGGAN) said Governor Lawal should resign over failure” to deliver on his campaign promises.

Group accuses Governor Dauda Lawal of “complete failure” to deliver on his campaign promises. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

The civic group based in the northwest region said Governor Lawal has failed the people, particularly in the areas of insecurity and basic education.

COGGAN noted that the people of Zamfara deserve better leadership and a future free from fear, illiteracy, and poverty.

The group president, Alhaji Ibrahim Anka, made the call statement released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

“We hereby call on Governor Dauda Lawal to step down honourably. He has betrayed the trust of the people who elected him. Resignation is the first step toward restoring hope and rebuilding Zamfara.”

The group accused the Zamfara governor of underperformance and squandering the goodwill that brought him into office in 2023.

“Governor Dauda Lawal told Zamfara people during the 2023 election campaign that he would bring an end to banditry within three months of becoming governor. It is now over a year, and not only has insecurity worsened, but entire communities have been abandoned to the mercy of violent gangs,”

“The governor has failed in his most basic duty — to protect lives and property. Villages are being raided weekly, schoolchildren are kidnapped, farmers can’t access their lands, and rural markets have collapsed. If this is not failure, what is?”

According to the group, not a single functional school has been constructed or rehabilitated since he assumed office.

“Zamfara ranks among the poorest states in terms of education, yet the governor has done nothing to change this. He promised to build schools for poor children, but no single block of classrooms has been commissioned. Instead, billions of naira have been spent without transparency or measurable outcomes,”

The group warned that Zamfara state risks falling into a deeper state of despair unless urgent steps are taken to reverse the trend of poor governance and lack of transparency.

Zamfara governor accused of fueling insecurity

Recall that the Coalition for Safer North-West Communities (CSNC) mentioned what is fueling insecurity in Zamfara state.

The northern civic advocacy organization said Governor Dauda Lawal's weak leadership is responsible for the persistent insecurity in the state.

The president of the group, Alhaji Murtala Shehu Gusau, alleged that rural communities have become killing fields while Gusau residents live in daily fear of being kidnapped.

Lawal accused of sponsoring protest against Matawalle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC Integrity Network accused the Zamfara state government of sponsoring a recent protest against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The APC group said the anti-Matawalle protest was to weaken President Tinubu’s cabinet ahead of the 2027 election.

The president of the group, Bamidele Ibrahim Ayoola, alleged that each participant was paid between N10,000 and N20,000 to carry placards

