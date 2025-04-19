A tragic road accident on the Ife-Ilesa expressway in Osun state claimed the lives of a man, his three children, and their maid on Saturday, April 19

The crash occurred when a Mark trailer, allegedly driving on the wrong lane, collided with the family’s Toyota Hilux

The truck driver is currently in police custody, while the FRSC gave an update on the status of the man's wife, who was also involved in the accident

Ile-Ife, Osun state - A man, his three children, and their maid were killed in a road accident involving a truck and a Toyota Hilux along the Ife-Ilesa expressway in Osun state on Saturday morning, April 19.

The wife survived the crash but was critically injured.

A man, his three children, and their maid were killed in a road accident. Note: Photos used for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Truck driver on wrong lane - FRSC

According to a statement released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun state and signed by spokesperson Agnes Ogungbemi, the crash occurred when a Mark trailer veered onto the wrong lane and collided head-on with the family’s vehicle.

Ogungbemi said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, while the injured woman was taken to a private hospital in Ipetumodu for medical care, Vanguard reported.

Driver in police custody

Legit.ng gathers that the truck driver responsible for the crash has been arrested and is currently in police custody pending prosecution.

Osun state sector commander of the FRSC, Taofeek Adeyemi, confirmed that cash amounting to ₦508,900 and other valuables were recovered from the accident scene and handed over to the family’s relatives in the presence of police officers.

Adeyemi urged motorists to desist from wrong-lane driving and to comply with road traffic regulations to prevent avoidable fatalities.

He said road users must prioritise safety and discipline on the highways to avoid such tragic incidents.

Four gospel ministers die in Ogun auto crash

Still on road accidents, four Nigerian gospel ministers recently lost their lives in a fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who was known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry. It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

The FRSC said that multiple vehicles collided, with speeding and poor visibility given as reasons for the incident. The FRSC Ogun state commander and public information Officer, Florence Okupe, confirmed that Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina were among those killed.

