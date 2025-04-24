A trending video of the way 2baba's partner was being introduced in Benue state has surfaced online after the singer got an appointment

2Baba and Natasha had visited Benue state, and he was honoured by the governor of the state with an appointment

Fans were not pleased after seeing and hearing what the person, who introduced the two, said in the clip

A video of the way Natasha Osawaru was introduced after stepping into Benue state with her lover, Innocent Idibia has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba had gotten a political appointment in the state as the technical adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

In the recording that surfaced a day after the appointment, a man was making the introduction, and he called Natasha the music star's wife.

The politician was beaming with smiles as she stepped beside the African queen crooner on the stage to take pictures.

2baba makes promises about appointment

Speaking about his appointment, 2Baba promised to use his platform to support the people of Benue state.

The superstar also promised to use his voice to speak against insurgency in the state and also to appeal to the federal government on how to assist the state over the constant attack from armed men killing people.

How 2baba, Natasha have been an item

Recall that 2Baba and Natasha have been an item after the singer announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

They once visited the Esama of Benin, and it was rumoured that the two of them were preparing for their marriage.

A few weeks after the visit, Natasha was heard introducing herself as nee Idibia while she was at the Edo state parliament speaking.

The alleged couple have been seen holding hands and gracing events together. They were recently seen at an event where 2Baba was performing for guests.

How fans reacted to Natasha's video

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Natasha being introduced in Benue state to the state governor and other dignitaries. Here are comments below:

@Isuikwatoman commented:

"She always look unstable."

@SinlessTruth reacted:

"This man shouldn't have been governor in the first place. Polished and sound English but nothing to offer. At a time the state is mourning and in chaos, your citizens killed at every turn, all you could think of is entertainment."

@MolanoHybrd wrote:

"Maybe it’s just a political marriage."

@AdetunjiAdewolu said:

"That look when Natasha Osawaru steps in as 2Baba’s wife, talk about VIP energy."

@MolanoHybrd stated:

"Maybe it’s just a political marriage."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who expressed their views about the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children, and how they should be handled.

Fans also supported what the actress said in her post, and they all joined gave 2baba a piece of their minds.

