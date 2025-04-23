President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed an immediate overhaul of Nigeria's security strategies as a result of the escalating violence in Kwara, Benue, and Plateau states

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu met with the country's security chiefs at the State House in Abuja for more than two hours on Wednesday, April 23

President Tinubu reportedly monitored and gave instructions during his recent work visit abroad

Makurdi, Benue state - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 23, directed an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of national security strategies.

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, Tinubu demanded an urgent action to end the escalating violence in Benue, Borno, Plateau and Kwara states.

Tinubu, who met with security chiefs at the State House in Abuja for more than two hours, said the killing of innocent people in Borno, Benue and Plateau states must cease. He condemned the mindless targeting of innocent Nigerians.

Insecurity in Nigeria: Tinubu orders new approach

The national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, informed journalists that the service chiefs briefed the president on all the attacks in the states, the death toll, and the destruction of properties.

The NSA said President Tinubu ordered a new approach to tackling the insecurity problems.

Ribadu stated that the attackers usually target innocent citizens by planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and targeting ungoverned areas, adding that President Tinubu was also actively monitoring and giving instructions during his recent visits to Paris, France, and London, United Kingdom (UK).

Ribadu said:

"Mr President gave us the chance to come and brief him again. It lasted very long. We gave him an update on what was going on. Even when he was out there, he was constantly in touch, giving directives and following developments.

"Today, we had the opportunity to come and brief him again, and it lasted hours. It was a very detailed briefing, and it was exhaustive.

"We listened, and we took instructions from him. He gave us new directives. The fact is that Mr President is insisting that we work harder to restore security in the country.

"We gave him information on what has been happening and assured him of our commitment.

"We had carried out his instructions. We went to places with incidences of insecurity, such as Plateau, Benue, and Borno states.

"We went to those particular three states. We gave him feedback because he had directed us earlier to go and meet with the political authorities there," he added.

Furthermore, the NSA said his principal highlighted the need to involve the local councils and state governments more in tackling insecurity cases.

He said:

"The issue of insecurity often is not just at the higher levels. It involves the subunits. They are the ones who are directly with the people, especially when some of the challenges border on community problems.

"We need to work with the communities. We need to work with the local governments, and we need to work with the governors.

"The President directed that we work more with governors."

Ribadu noted at the meeting that President Tinubu was "very worried and concerned".

"He (Tinubu) said, 'enough is enough'. We are working to ensure that we restore peace and security. We were all at the meeting with the President, armed forces, police, and intelligence community."

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Benue killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said the Tinubu administration has “proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable”.

According to a statement he signed, Atiku said Tinubu has shown that he is “wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.”

