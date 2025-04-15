Peter Obi Mentions How Nigerian Gov Stopped Him From Visiting IDP Camp
- Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has explained what led to his denial of meeting with the IDPs in Benue
- Obi, who was a two-term governor of Anambra state, stated he was not sure if the governor was aware of the development
- The Labour Party chieftain explained that he had planned to visit the governor, the Tiv traditional ruler, the IDP camps and the school of nursing in the state
Makurdi, Benue - The Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has alleged that Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia stopped him from visiting the Internally Displaced Persons' camp in the state on humanitarian grounds.
Earlier, Governor Alia, in a statement on Monday, April 15, through his chief press secretary, Kulas Tersoo, sent a warning to high-profile individuals against visiting the state without his approval, adding that he could not guarantee their security.
Benue said Hyacinth Alia doesn't welcome August visitors
The statement further explained that the governor was not expecting any August visitors on Monday, and that he was engaged in a high-profile meeting with major stakeholders and that he was engaged with high-profile individuals to discuss vital issues that are affecting the state.
Therefore, the governor warned that any group or high-profile individual who is planning to visit the state for any kind of visit that could lead to any political assembly should inform the government and obtain approval.
Also, the government urged the public to know that individuals or groups that planned to visit the IDPs in the state must seek approval and obtain written permission from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA).
Peter Obi visited Plateau
It was earlier learnt that the Labour Party presidential candidate, who visited the Plateau state over the weekend, had planned to visit Benue state on Monday, April 14.
Also, it was reported that the former Anambra governor was scheduled to visit the palace of the Tiv paramount ruler, HRM Tor Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, in Gboko, and the IDPs in Abagena, Gumi local government area in the state.
But in a social media post on Monday, April 14, Peter Obi said he would have ignored the governor's statement but noted that the unfolding event demanded an explanation.
Obi described Benue's governor as his younger brother
While describing the governor as "my dear younger brother," Obi explained that he was not sure that he was aware of the situation as he was unable to reach him. He said his plan was to visit the governors, IDP camps and schools of nursing in these states to give his support.
Obi was he was stopped when he was about to enter the state, and the governor's ADC, who earlier told him he could not reach the governor for three days, sent him a press release purportedly stopping him from visiting the IDP.
Read his full statement here:
Peter Obi denied plan to dump Labour Party
Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has dismissed the insinuation of dumping the party.
The former governor of Anambra State explained that he had not informed anyone that he was planning to dump the Labour Party.
Obi commented while speaking at the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Wednesday, April 9.
