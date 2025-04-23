Plateau, Benue Killings: Tinubu Summons NSA, Defence Chief Amid Widespread Insecurity
- President Tinubu on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Villa in Abuja
- The emergency meeting comes a day after Tinubu returned from Europe, amidst escalating violence in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of Nigeria
- Over 120 civilians have reportedly been killed due to rising insecurity during the president’s absence, prompting urgent consultations with top security chiefs
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presently meeting with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.
The meeting said to be at the instance of the President is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 23.
As reported by Daily Trust, the two top security chiefs arrived the Presidential Villa, and went into a closed door meeting with the president.
Rivers crisis: Tinubu reportedly meets Fubara as sources share governor's likely next political step
Why Tinubu is meeting with all service chiefs
Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu scheduled an emergency meeting with Nigeria’s security chiefs barely a day after his return from an 18-day working visit to Paris and London.
The decision came amid renewed violence and rising death tolls in Plateau, Benue, and other flashpoints across the country.
The presidential aircraft, Air Force 001, touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9:50pm on Monday, April 21, with Tinubu returning to mounting security concerns at home.
Since his departure on April 2, over 120 civilians have been killed, and thousands have been displaced despite an ongoing military presence in the affected regions.
However, it is not immediately clear if other security chiefs are also attending the meeting.
But Daily Trust reported that the meeting might be aimed at strategising on how to tackle the security challenges.
Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu strongly condemned the recent killings of over 40 individuals in Plateau state.
The president urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.
He expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau state.
Read more about Tinubu, insecurity here:
- Plateau killings: Security expert hails Tinubu, tells defence minister to resign
- Easter: Amaechi fumes over insecurity, ‘senseless killings’ in Nigeria, “Govt must act decisively”
- Plateau, Benue killings: Christian youths lament
- Atiku cries out amid Tinubu's presidency, "Nigeria is in full-blown state of emergency"
Protests in Jos over Plateau killings
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh protests erupted in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, as residents decry the continued killings allegedly carried out by Fulani militants in several major communities.
The protest, led by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau chairman, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, caused traffic disruptions as demonstrators marched toward the Government House.
The unrest followed the recent massacre of over 100 people in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs, which prompted calls for urgent government intervention.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.