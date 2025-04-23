President Tinubu on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Villa in Abuja

The emergency meeting comes a day after Tinubu returned from Europe, amidst escalating violence in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of Nigeria

Over 120 civilians have reportedly been killed due to rising insecurity during the president’s absence, prompting urgent consultations with top security chiefs

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presently meeting with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Tinubu meets with heads of security agencies amid Plateau, Benue killings.

The meeting said to be at the instance of the President is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 23.

As reported by Daily Trust, the two top security chiefs arrived the Presidential Villa, and went into a closed door meeting with the president.

Why Tinubu is meeting with all service chiefs

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu scheduled an emergency meeting with Nigeria’s security chiefs barely a day after his return from an 18-day working visit to Paris and London.

The decision came amid renewed violence and rising death tolls in Plateau, Benue, and other flashpoints across the country.

The presidential aircraft, Air Force 001, touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9:50pm on Monday, April 21, with Tinubu returning to mounting security concerns at home.

Tinubu meets NSA, Defence Chief amid rising insecurity.

Since his departure on April 2, over 120 civilians have been killed, and thousands have been displaced despite an ongoing military presence in the affected regions.

However, it is not immediately clear if other security chiefs are also attending the meeting.

But Daily Trust reported that the meeting might be aimed at strategising on how to tackle the security challenges.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu strongly condemned the recent killings of over 40 individuals in Plateau state.

The president urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

He expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau state.

Protests in Jos over Plateau killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh protests erupted in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, as residents decry the continued killings allegedly carried out by Fulani militants in several major communities.

The protest, led by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau chairman, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, caused traffic disruptions as demonstrators marched toward the Government House.

The unrest followed the recent massacre of over 100 people in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs, which prompted calls for urgent government intervention.

