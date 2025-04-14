President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the recent killings in the Bokko local government area in Plateau state must stop

Tinubu urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to address the root cause of the age-long violent crisis rocking the state

The President said he has discussed these problems with Governor Mutfwang over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the killings of over 40 individuals in Plateau state.

Tinubu urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

The President extends his sympathies to Governor Mutfwang, the Plateau state government, and the people.

Tinubu expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, April 14, 2025.

"The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease," President Tinubu asserts.

"I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

"Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

"The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau".

