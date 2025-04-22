Security analyst Opialu Fabian has praised President Bola Tinubu for prioritising national security through the highest-ever budgetary allocation

However, Fabian criticised the performance of the president’s appointees, particularly the minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru

The security expert called for Badaru's resignation and urged a complete overhaul of Nigeria's security architecture

Abuja, FCT - Security consultant and public affairs analyst, Opialu Fabian, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Nigeria, citing the administration’s record-high budgetary allocation to the sector.

Speaking during a televised interview on TVC News, Fabian said the financial commitment is a strong indicator of the President’s political will to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Plateau, Benue Killings: Defence Minister Asked to Resign Over Rising Insecurity

Source: Twitter

"The President has done well. The budgetary provision is the highest in history, meaning the President has done well with the will to fight insecurity," Fabian stated.

Tinubu's security appointees criticised

Despite applauding the President's efforts, Fabian expressed concern over the performance of Tinubu’s appointees in the security sector, saying they had failed to match the president’s intent with effective action.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

“However, these appointees have not quite done well. The President gave the security agents marching orders to end insecurity, but it doesn't work like that,” Fabian said.

“Insecurity is in stages — this has grown to this level due to the negligence of past leaders."

Vote of no confidence in defence minister

Fabian specifically criticised the minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru, suggesting that recent remarks by former Defence Minister Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma calling for Nigerians to resort to self-help were effectively a vote of no confidence.

"If TY Danjuma is calling for self-help to end insecurity, that means he has passed a vote of no confidence on the current Minister of Defence," he said.

“This is a clear indication that the Minister is not doing enough to address the security challenges facing the country."

Fabian faults minister on intelligence gathering

Fabian further faulted the defence minister’s performance in intelligence gathering, describing it as inadequate.

“Intelligence gathering is a critical aspect of national security, and the Minister's inability to effectively gather and utilise intelligence has contributed to the current security challenges,” he said.

Fabian says defence minister should resign

Calling for accountability, Fabian urged the minister of defence to resign from office.

“The minister should thank Nigerians and the President for the opportunity to serve and step aside,” he said.

“It's clear that he is not fit for the job, and his continued presence in the position will only exacerbate the security challenges facing the country."

The analyst also pointed to broader leadership issues within the security sector, urging a complete overhaul of the country’s security architecture.

"Our Armed Forces have done well over the years. However, they are suffering from leadership issues. The security architecture must be rejigged to suit the dynamics and peculiarity," he said.

Benue, Plateau killings: Fabian criticises state governments

Fabian also criticised the responses of the Benue and Plateau state governments, saying their efforts lacked depth and failed to address the root causes of violence.

“The governments have not done enough because they are looking at the crisis from a surface level. There is a need for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying issues driving the conflict,” he said.

Tinubu speaks on latest killings in Plateau state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu strongly condemned the recent killings of over 40 individuals in Plateau state.

The president urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

He expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng