President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after spending more than two weeks abroad

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday, April 21, 2025 after his working visit to Paris in Francs and London in the United Kingdom

Presidential aide, Olusegun Dada, has shared video of the moment President Tinubu arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after his working visit to Paris in France and London in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the President will return to Nigeria after spending more than two weeks abroad.

President Bola Tinubu returns to Abuja on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, Chief of Staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe to receive President Tinubu on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the video via his X handle @DOlusegun.

Nigerians react as Tinubu returns to Nigeria

@justkency

Welcome back, Mr. President. There's a lot of things you need to address. It appears insecurity is rearing its ugly head again. Sir, please let history remember you as the president that finally resolved the insecurity concerns in Nigeria. I believe you can do it. Let it be your legacy.

@CollinsZagaa

President Tinubu came to visit Nigeria.

@_akinloluwa

How long will he be visiting Nigeria for?

@Litweddingng

Finally — President Tinubu is back! Now, all the things that have been worrying my life will come to an end.

@paul_okayim

What economic gain do we have to show from this two weeks trip to France.

@browntechn

After tasting French wine and British weather, Tinubu decided Nigerian pepper soup is still the real foreign policy.

@esa_udo

U is it always visit to France?

The other person was London

Besides what was the aim of his visit?

What benefits has it bring to the country?

Nyesom Wike, Femi Gbajabiamila, others return President Bola Tinubu back to Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

@ayotem4real

The Eagle have landed

Let's see some State of Emergency in the Plateau Warring LGAs and Benue. Also Borno.

Grazing should be suspended, military to oversee farming and commercial activities. Traditional institutions in those LGAs suspended too.

@Sadique_08

Can you tell us what he has been doing there for all this while???

