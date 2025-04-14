Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has warned that politicians, individuals and groups should stop visiting the state IDPs without prior notice to the government

The governor said he cannot guarantee the security of such a person, especially those who would lead to political gatherings

According to a statement, the governor was unable to attend to an unscheduled visit from any politician because he was engaged in a high-profile meeting

Makurdi, Benin - Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue state, has said that his administration cannot guarantee the safety of any politician, individual or group who wants to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the state without prior notification to him.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 14, Alia advised against unscheduled visits, particularly those that could lead to political gatherings without prior approval. He emphasized that he is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting the state.

Governor Alia speaks on insecurity in Benue

The governor's warning specifically highlights the need for visitors to obtain written permission from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) before visiting Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. This measure aims to maintain peace and order in the state. Alia urged security agencies and the public to take note of this announcement and cooperate in ensuring the state's security.

Alia's statement reads, "For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor's knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed." This directive underscores the governor's commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of both residents and visitors.

The governor's warning has sparked discussions among residents and visitors, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by the state government. By urging caution and cooperation, Alia aims to maintain peace and stability in Benue State.

Insecurity in Benue: Alia rolls out plan

Governor Alia's comment came amid the insecurity challenges in the state. There have been clashes and attacks in some parts of the state recently.

The governor recently announced that his government planned to organise a state-wide security summit. He added that this was a move to confront the growing insecurity in the state.

Alia announced the development while speaking in an interactive session with an advisory team, the Chief of Defence Staff dispatched to assess the security situation in the state on Saturday, April 12.

