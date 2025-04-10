The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reacted to the report of dismissing Governor Babagana Zulum's security concern

Idris clarified that security agencies are working to ensure that the situation in some parts of Borno state and others are brought under control

The minister urged Nigerians to kindly disregard the reports that he dismissed Governor Zulum’s security concerns or ask that he be ignored

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has denied dismissing the security concerns of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Zulum raised alarms about the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, warning the region could spiral back into chaos if the situation worsens.

Zulum appealed for military support, urging the deployment of fighter helicopters and drones to reinforce efforts against insurgents and emphasizing the need for a proactive military.

The Shehu of Borno and other leaders highlighted areas still under Boko Haram's control and called for urgent road repairs to aid security operations and economic recovery.

Idris said the report of him dismissing Zulum’s security concerns should be ignored and disregarded.

The minister urged media organisations to be accurate and responsible in their reportage.

He made this known via his X handle X @HMMohammedIdris on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

“I would like to make it clear that at no time did I dismiss Governor Zulum’s security concerns or ask that he be ignored. Completely false. Kindly disregard the reports claiming that I did so.

“I urge all media platforms to be accurate and responsible in their reporting.”

Idris clarified on what he said that was misquoted, saying this is what I said:

“Yes, security is indeed improving in many parts of the country, even if acts of violence have not been completely eradicated. Security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the situation in some parts of Borno state and others are brought under control.

“The synergy we have seen in the operations of security agencies, especially in the last 2 years and the massive investment in hardware and other equipment, indicates the seriousness with which the Federal Govt attaches to this issue.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country. The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months are an indication that, indeed, Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the subnational governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be.”

Military battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for hours in Borno state.

A captain and Corporal Soldier were killed during the gun battle on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of the state.

A resident said the surviving terrorists evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues from the scene.

