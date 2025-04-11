Rivers state sole administrator has denied the report that the government will be employing 10,000 qualified graduates and non-graduates into the civil service

The report, which was being circulated on social media and other platforms, said that the recruitment portal would be opened on Sunday night, April 13

However, Dr. Inyingi Brown, the acting head of the Rivers state civil service, noted that the announcement was fake and asked the public to disregard it

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator in Rivers, has denied the report that he has ordered the recruitment of 10,000 qualified graduates and non-graduates into the state's civil service.

The report, which has been on social media and other platforms, stated that the recruitment portal will be opened for applications at midnight on Sunday, April 13, 2023.

Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has denied opening an application into the Rivers civil service Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Rivers government denied the recruitment exercise

According to The Guardian, the announcement was said to have been made by the secretary to the government of the state, Professor Lucky Worika. But in a statement by the acting head of the Rivers state civil service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, on Friday, April 11, noted that the announcement was fake and asked the public to disregard it.

She further added that the Rivers State Civil Service Commission will release the appropriate information when it is time for the government to recruit.

The employment rumour came amid the controversies that trailed the appointment of 23 administrators for the state's local government areas. The administrator had announced the appointment less than 24 hours after the Federal High Court at the state capital, Port Harcourt, ordered a restraint from appointing administrators for the local government councils.

Rivers government approved reconstitution

Also, the retired military officer also approved the reconstitution of some board agencies, commissions and parastatals. He had earlier suspended them.

The development was contained in a statement which was issued on Wednesday morning, April 9. The statement was signed by Prof. Ibibia Worika, the secretary to the state government.

According to the statement from the government, the appointments were with immediate effect. The statement mentioned Okroiyobi Animete as the administrator for Abua/Odual LG, named Promise Jacob for Ahoada West LG, Goodluck M Iheanacho for Ahoada East LG, among others.

When did the Rivers LG crisis start?

The Rivers local government crisis started with the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen in June 2023. The chairmen, who were elected under the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike, were granted an extension of tenure by the 27 lawmakers, who were loyal to the former Governor Wike.

On resuming office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara dissolved the local government administration and announced the appointment of caretaker chairmen. This led to a fierce political battle between him and Wike. The control of the local government became a battleground in their fight for control of the state's political structure.

Wike tackles ex-governor for defending Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has responded to former Rivers governor Ada George after he was blamed for the crisis in Rivers State.

Wike, via his media aide Lere Olayinka, claimed that the elders were silent when suspended governor Sim Fubara was displaying his excesses, but could now voice out like 'lost children'.

The minister's reaction followed George's allegation that Wike was the one behind the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng