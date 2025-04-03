A rights group has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of undermining judicial independence in Benue State, citing attacks on judges and interference in legal affairs

The group claims the governor used thugs to intimidate the judiciary, attempted to unlawfully remove the Chief Judge, and disregarded court rulings on local governance

Calls have been made for the EFCC and ICPC to investigate alleged corruption and executive overreach, urging authorities to safeguard democracy and the rule of law

A human rights advocacy group, Justice and Human Rights Advocates, has strongly condemned Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia, over what it describes as a deliberate attack on the independence of the judiciary and democratic governance in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, criticized the governor’s alleged interference in judicial affairs, including an attempt to unlawfully remove the Chief Judge of Benue State, Barrister Maurice Ikpambese.

According to Agabi, these actions threaten the foundation of democracy and violate the rule of law.

Benue governor allegedly sponsored thugs against judiciary

The group cited an incident on February 19, 2025, where a group of assailants, allegedly transported in vehicles bearing the governor’s image, stormed the Benue State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

The attackers reportedly held 19 judges hostage for nearly five hours, vandalized the Chief Judge’s office, and assaulted security officers, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation within the judiciary.

Additionally, the rights group accused Governor Alia of deploying thugs to disrupt public events attended by judicial officials, including a thanksgiving mass at Annunciation Catholic Rectory and another event in honor of Senator Titus Zam in Gwer West LGA.

These incidents, according to the group, were intended to intimidate members of the judiciary and silence dissent.

Alia condemned for allegedly going against court orders

Governor Alia's appointment of caretaker chairmen for local governments, despite a court order prohibiting such actions, was also flagged as a direct violation of legal precedents.

The group referenced a Supreme Court ruling that declared the dissolution of elected local government councils unconstitutional, stating that the governor's actions disregard the judicial process.

The advocacy group further alleged that Governor Alia colluded with the Benue State House of Assembly to push for the removal of Chief Judge Ikpambese based on unfounded allegations.

This move, they noted, was widely opposed by legal and civil society organizations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Judiciary staff deprived of constitutional rights

Concerns were also raised over the non-payment of judiciary staff salaries, which has led to prolonged strikes and stalled judicial proceedings.

Despite the state government’s recent announcement of a ₦75,000 minimum wage, judiciary workers were reportedly excluded from this benefit, deepening discontent within the legal system.

Additionally, the group accused Governor Alia of orchestrating protests against the Chief Justice of Nigeria in Abuja, allegedly using hired individuals to carry banners with inflammatory messages.

They described these actions as attempts to intimidate the judiciary and obstruct legal processes.

Further allegations include interference with the state legislature, with claims that the governor influenced the suspension of 13 assembly members who opposed the Chief Judge’s removal.

The forced closure of the legislative complex, which resulted in lawmakers holding sessions under executive oversight, was cited as another attempt to weaken the separation of powers.

The group also accused the governor of attempting to bribe the NJC with ₦500 million to support what they called an “unlawful suspension” of the Chief Judge.

They urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to launch an investigation into these allegations to uphold judicial integrity.

Benue chief judge accused of bias

In a similar reports, a group of concerned citizens has vehemently condemned the Chief Judge of Benue state, Justice Maurice, for being biased in his duty and other grave misconducts.

The coalition is specifically agitating over the handling of the local government election tribunal, which has led to many petitions being filed to the NJC for his removal.

