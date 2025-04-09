Sokoto state has commenced the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Sokoto, confirmed this on Wednesday and debunked reports suggesting non-implementation

Governor Ahmed Aliyu was commended as the most worker-friendly governor for prompt salary payments, pensions, and labour reforms

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ahmed Aliyu-led Sokoto state government has fully implemented the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), all categories of workers, including those in the Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities, already benefiting from the implementation.

NLC confirms Sokoto governor Aliyu has commenced payment of the N70,000 minimum wage. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress, Sokoto state government

Source: Facebook

The Sokoto state chairman of the NLC, Aliyu Jangle, and the state president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ibrahim Gero, disclosed this on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, he said:

“We must address recent misinformation published in a national daily, which had suggested that Sokoto State was yet to begin implementing the new wage structure.

They described the report, which was credited to the National President of NULGE, as misleading and inaccurate.

“It is disheartening to see such a story. “Our members are already enjoying the N70,000 minimum wage as approved by the State government.

“The current administration under Governor Ahmed Aliyu has fully implemented the policy without any issues.”

Minimum wage: NLC hails Sokoto gov, Tinubu

NLC commend Tinubu over implementation of N70,000 minimum wage. Photo credit: NLC HQ, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The NLC chairman, however, commended the governor for his proactive leadership, describing him as the most worker-friendly governor in the country.

They praised his efforts in ensuring timely salary payments, pension settlements, and other welfare packages for civil servants.

“We were fully involved in the implementation process and even led the verification committee set up by the state to clean up the payroll system in preparation for the wage increase,” the NLC chairman emphasised.

The labour leaders also lauded the governor for aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive on the national wage policy, calling on other states to emulate Sokoto’s commitment to worker welfare.

“As part of broader reforms, the governor’s administration has also commenced the payment of monthly pensions to NOMA’s retirees and has started addressing the backlog of gratuities and pensions running into billions of naira,” he added.

The press conference concluded with renewed appreciation to the state government for its dedication to labour welfare and compliance with federal wage policy directives.

Read more about minimum wage here:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo criticised the N70,000 new minimum wage approved for workers by President Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo described the new minimum pay as grossly inadequate to cover workers’ basic needs, including transportation, food, and housing.

In Chapter 17 of his newly-released book, Obasanjo accused labour leaders of betraying workers by allegedly prioritising personal interests over collective welfare.

Source: Legit.ng