Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised the N70,000 new minimum wage approved for workers by President Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo described the new minimum pay as grossly inadequate to cover workers’ basic needs, including transportation, food, and housing.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, March 17, in Chapter 17 of his newly-released book, Obasanjo accused labour leaders of betraying workers by allegedly prioritising personal interests over collective welfare.

Obasanjo wrote in his book, 'Nigeria: Past and Future':

“That is the situation in Nigeria in the third decade of the 21st century.

“The minimum wage does not even cover transportation costs for some workers, let alone food, housing, and family upkeep.

“Workers need more attention than they are getting. It is their right, and they have been denied it for too long. They (workers) have become victims of those meant to protect their interests.

“The workers thereby become victims of selfish leaders who use their positions to achieve political heights."

The outspoken former leader said rather than negotiate in the interest of Nigerian workers, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) "do sabre-rattling and they are called into the room and money in large amounts is stuffed into their hands and they keep quiet".

Why minimum wage is important

Supporters of the minimum wage say it increases the standard of living of workers, reduces poverty, reduces inequality, and boosts morale.

A minimum wage can help to sustain the economy, especially during economic downturns, by ensuring that workers have a basic income to spend, which can stimulate demand.

Also, studies have shown that minimum wage increases can lead to improvements in health and well-being, as workers are less likely to experience food insecurity or other hardships.

Sokoto begins payment of new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto approved the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 for the state's public servants.

In a statement he personally signed, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and seen by Legit.ng, Governor Sokoto disclosed that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately.

In light of this decision, Governor Sokoto encouraged civil servants to "reciprocate this thoughtful gesture by diligently fulfilling their responsibilities."

