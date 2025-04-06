Governor Ahmadu Fintiri plans to evaluate local government chairmen’s performance as part of activities marking his administration’s second anniversary

The Adamawa state governor said he will tour all 21 LGAs to assess development projects and identify what more can be done for the people

The governor also touched on the upcoming political transition, insisting that the person to succeed him must be deeply rooted in grassroots politics

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has revealed plans to assess the performance of local government chairmen as part of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration.

The governor made this known while receiving local government chairmen at the Government House in Yola during a Sallah homage.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to evaluate local government chairmen’s performance. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

The delegation was led by Engineer Suleiman Ahmed Gangkuba, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Adamawa state.

Governor Fintiri to tour all 21 Adamawa LGAs

Addressing the chairmen, Fintiri stressed the need for dedication to grassroots development and accountable leadership.

“We just have to buckle up, put more energy, time, and dedication to ensure that we do what is right and what is needed by our people,” the governor stated.

“We didn’t come here for show off… We have come here to serve our people, and we have to do it with the fear of God and the full responsibility that comes with the office.”

He said his planned state-wide tour would focus on assessing development efforts across all 21 local government areas and identifying areas for improvement.

“We will go take the assessment, take the needs of our people, write on the spot, and see what we can still do for them to fill in the gap," the governor added.

2027 and beyond: Fintiri speaks on political succession

The governor also touched on the upcoming political transition, insisting that any successor must be deeply rooted in grassroots politics.

“Our successor will be a grassroots politician. We’re not the type that comes to win elections in INEC offices. We get our votes right at the unit,” he said.

“Winning elections is not by name-calling. It is by working hard, providing the strategy. What can you think that we cannot think?”

ALGON pledges loyalty to Fintiri

In his response, ALGON chairman Engineer Suleiman Gangkuba reaffirmed the council chairmen’s loyalty to Governor Fintiri and commended his leadership style.

He described the governor as a political mentor and assured him of their continued support.

Adamawa gov opens registration for skills acquisition

In another report, Governor Fintiri launched a Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Programme aimed at empowering youth and women through vocational training.

A statement released on Saturday, March 22, indicates that the initiative, implemented by the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), seeks to enhance human capital development, promote education, and create sustainable economic opportunities across the state.

Stating Governor Fintiri’s commitment to reducing unemployment and fostering self-reliance, the government said it has revitalised 10 well-equipped Skills Acquisition Centers across the state.

