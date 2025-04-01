Comedian Deeone narrated his experience weeks after dragging his arch-enemy, Verydarkman online

The funny man was at an event when he was sharing what happened to him and his friend Nedu

Fans would have none of what the comedian said as they reacted in the comment section of the post

Reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone, has narrated his experience after he dragged social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman online.

Legit.ng had reported that Deeone and Verydarkman had been on each other's neck and the comedian dragged him to filth online. He also threatened him with the evidence he has to exposure the TikToker.

While performing at an event, the former housemate claimed that Verydarkman has spiritual power. He alleged that he and Nedu couldn't sleep on the days he dragged VDM online.

According to him, he thought it was just online dragging till he started having some spiritual problem, that was when he realised that VDM was using 'juju'.

Deeone shares where he went to for help

In the viral recording, the funny man disclosed that he had to run to Mountain of Fire for deliverance after his nasty experience.

Deeone also asserted that he has gone to different churches over the case.

Fans drag Deeone

Followers of the reality star would have none of all he said at the event and accused him of not being funny.

Some other people also dragged him for always having Verydarkman's name in his mouth.

Recall that Deeone had apologised to Nedu and confessed of setting VDM up.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Deeone's video about VDM

Nigerians reacted to the recording made by Deeone about VDM. Here are some comments below:

@erosion_tv reacted:

"You drag vdm online e nor reply you, you started granting interview to drag him yet he still doesn't reply, now on stage am very sure he will still not reply you. Ode."

@rayfru_official commented:

"So all his life's content now is about VDM. This is obsession."

@rabonhomesltd_ said:

"Normally you are madly inlove with VDM but him no send you."

@princessaluk stated:

"What of all those papers wey him been pack for hand as evidence against VDM?"

@sarahinneh wrote:

"Una wey pay money go hear this kind nonsense join pr0blem wey we get for this country."

@ndukwu_nwanyinma shared:

"I go like make VDM jam this guy on a lonely road ."

@eckovista commented:

"The only Mike I want Deeone to be holding is a microphone from lucky Edu."

Deeone speaks about Veekee James

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the comedian was not pleased with a video made by fashion designer Veekee James.

In the said clip, Veekee James was sharing her two cents about marriage. She said that some singles had dated for a long time, but the man didn't marry them.

Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles.

