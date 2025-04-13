A Nigerian youth who migrated to the United Kingdom has hailed King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The Nigerian man in the diaspora described the United Kingdom as the best place to work, saying it is his first time in the foreign land

He mentioned how much he gets paid every hour to put chocolate in boxes, and this elicited reactions

A first-timer in the UK, a Nigerian youth identified as @iamdamosco on TikTok, has expressed admiration for the country, describing it as the best place to work.

According to the young man, his work at a warehouse involves putting chocolate in boxes.

For his job, the Nigerian man said he gets paid £12.88 (N26, 900) per hour, adding that his work comes with free Wi-Fi, coffee and biscuits.

He claimed everyone likes the UK and commended King Charles and the UK prime Minister, Keir Starmer. His TikTok post read:

"My first time in UK, UK is the best place to work, imagine being paid £12.88/hr for just putting chocolate in boxes with free Wi-Fi, coffee and biscuits.

"No wonder everyone likes the UK.

"God bless King Charles and UK prime minister Mr Stammer."

Warehouse worker's pay stirs reactions

A b í d è m í 🩵 said:

"Omo which kind warehouse be dis una dey enjoy oo."

Lordphreddie said:

"My Brother,this one sef even require moving,some of us dey work for customer service all we do is take calls and send emails."

nobgravy said:

"Bet it feels like days tho. Rather be moving or doing something less monotonous."

joscola__i said:

"But people are saying ware house jobs are stressful."

MasterChefTereza said:

"Don't listen those people saying useless job. This is same people change one job for another and doesn't last anywhere. So far it put food on your table and pay your life, be happy and be grateful."

Joshua Everett said:

"Wait till you see how much of that 12.88 is taxed."

olamide adetu said:

"Try Amazon night shift for 60hrs weekly and thank me later..! Ahswear people working in Amazon na ritual money them Dey make."

_video_2006 said:

"Where you apply?"

