Verydarkman has sent a memo to Nollywood actor, Lege Miami, over his constant videos with Seyi Tinubu

In the post, he first showed a clip of the actor with Seyi and gave him a stern warning about his attitude

VDM also shared the kind of video Lege should display and how being friends with Seyi can be an advantage to him

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the new video shared by Nollywood actor, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege.

The movie star had shared a video of the vent he attended in the company of Seyi Tinubu and how he went on stage to give a speech despite his bad English.

VDM advises Lege Miamii about videos and friendship with Seyi Tinubu

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Verydarkman slammed him for constantly peppering people that he was a friend to the president's son.

According to him, such videos do not freak him again. He blasted him and asked him to show something more productive about his bromance with Seyi Tinubu.

Verydarkman advises Lege Miamii

In the recording, the TikToker asked Lege to show videos where he and Seyi Tinubu are having meetings with technocrats and industrialist on how to move Nigeria forward.

He explained that being a friend to Seyi Tinubu has its advantage and disadvantages.

Sharing the disadvantages, VDM opined that it would be sad if after President Tinubu's tenure, Lege and Seyi do not have anything tangible to show on how they have moved the youths forward.

The activist further stated that if the movie star was not going to show anything productive, it was better to stop showing off.

VDM slams Lege Miamii

While speaking, VDM warned Lege to get out of people's face if he does not have better things to show them.

VDM praises Seyi Tinubu about his activities to help youths

Source: Instagram

He warned the matchmaker to stop showing irrelevant videos to prove to people that Seyi was his friend.

VDM praised Seyi Tinubu

In the video, VDM applauded Seyi Tinubu for being the first son of a president to be so concern about the growth of the country.

He claimed that Seyi has very active is matters of the state and also spoken up when necessary.

Recall that VDM and Lege Miamii's feud's started after the activist claimed that the president listened to him and addressed some issues concerning the youths.

Lege, who has always paraded himself as the friend of the son of the president was not happy with the video. He called VDM out and warned him to stop associating himself with the president.

See the video here:

Lege Miamii brags about Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Lege Miamii had bragged that he was a friend to the president's son, Seyi Tinubu.

He shared the new name fans should call him and his new friend. He also claimed that his friend was the incoming governor of Lagos state.

Speaking further, Lege said that Seyi might be sending other people on errands, but his own position was quite different from them.

