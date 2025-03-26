Nigerian online critic Verydarkman has caught the interest of Kayanmata seller on the internet

The woman came out boldly to state her desires for the social media activist despite having a husband

In a video that has made the rounds online, the unidentified businesswoman's father disclosed her intentions for VDM using her products

A Kayanmata seller has sparked mixed reactions online after expressing her feelings for the controversial online critic, Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

In a viral video, the Nigerian woman confronted VDM about his bedroom skills.

This exchange followed after Verydarkman criticized her products, dismissing them as ineffective and a scam. He claimed that they didn’t work on men as advertised.

The woman, who remains unidentified, confessed to having a crush on the online activist and added that her luck was that she was already married to a wealthy Alhaji.

She went on to question Verydarkman's sexual prowess and whether he was capable of satisfying a woman’s needs.

With confidence, the lady claimed that winning him over with her charms would be effortless, boldly challenging him to "try her and see what happens."

“VeryDarkMan i have a crush on you, but you are lucky I already have my rich Alahji husband, because locking you too is no stress for me, try me first to see before concluding if it doesn’t work or not try me first to see whether it’s working or not.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of woman crushing on Verydarkman

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

olumisin_m wrote:

"Please madam leave VDM help us Lock Tinubu and Shetima and Akpabio ...we will worship you pass Geh geh."

tohkpe said:

"As they go about using Kayanmata to lock people, they’ll never see your brothers, husband to be or husbands in Jesus name, Amen."

larry__winky wrote:

"They no sabi pass lock man till that one later turn them to pouching bag."

_ijoba101 said:

"Jaruma do pass you sell chocolate sell am go Dubai come back them still collect her man you still be learner."

sammiegini_1 wrote:

"To see Nigeria woman wey dey okay now, omo na connection."

_ijoba101 said:

vaanyluv wrote:

"As you lock Alhaji you suppose don dey drive lambo instead of Lexus , radarada😂 misplaced priorities."

leo.cerberus said:

"Make una forget all this talk, if she really sabi this thing make we plan as we go take lock our president Dey bend am to our will."

bk_gmb said:

"Well you have locked the husband sef so nothing for him to say or do about this 😂 … Men look at this very well o .. when you refuse to listen to advice and sleep around like d*gs this is how you end up with a woman that shames you publicly to all who know you including the family you didn’t listen to. May men receive sense 😢 How sad .. I can just imagine how Alhaji family and friends will be embarrassed by this video 😂😂 Chaii someone’s wife comes online asking another man to “lick her “ ahhhhh wo make I go sleep enough internet for one day."

VDM accuses Mercy Chinwo of leaking his number

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM accused the lyrical evangelist of leaking his private number online.

He showed a picture of a document with his number typed on it and claimed that the material had been leaked by Mercy Chinwo's team, where numerous netizens had access to it

The dark model went on to bemoan how his phone has been buzzing with calls and his WhatsApp filled with random messages.

