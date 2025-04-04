If there is one thing Radiogad has perfected the art of, it's to provoke his enemies on social media

The commentator is notable for sharing his take on social and entertainment drama but this time, he came through a different angle

After sharing a full image of himself for the first time in a, while poking VeryDarkMan and running comments about Annie Idibia-Macaulay

Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeem, has, again, made it to the front line of blogs following his most recent social media post.

The abroad-based media personality, who dragged Burna Boy because of Chiefpriest's new banging track, is online to cause another drama.

Radiogad drags VDM online with his new post. @annieidibia1, @radiogad, @verydarkbalckman.

Source: Instagram

Recall that 2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia is back on social media after being away for some months now.

The actress and reality TV star was publicly humiliated after 2baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman.

Follwoing this report, Radiogad shared a new video for himself in the gym. According to the voice-over, he said that his physique will make online activist, VDM, run from him. He also heaped praises on, and declared himself as Annie Idibia's newest man.

He wrote:

"The Day VerydarkMan Will See Me, He Will Run Away Like A Little Boy, I’m The S*xiest And Richest Man Alive , Annie’s New Man , 2Face Go Cry 😈😈😈😈.'

See the post below:

Fans react to Radiogad's new post

Legit.ng compiled some comments by netizens below:

@onugo1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 full package."

@lhordmax said:

"See wetin fool dey do, so nah VDM be ur problem it shows how a full grown man can think like a kid....that is why y'all can't run is race bcos you see him as a competition meanwhile man soaring higher like eagles... Continue okay."

@kalakudon said:

"Come naija for just one month make we see how handsome u go be 😂😂😂."

@viktoh_richie said:

"Between you and Deeone who get sense."

@cboycubana said:

"Chef leave us today abi you es*ort madam go gym🤷😂😂😂."

@thewidowsforum said:

"It remain to accept Jesus Christ,COS life is just a mistake, vanity upon vanity."

@agegeemmanuel50 said:

"You nor go see VDM back cos he go beat u scatter."

@kellyhappie_boys_1 said:

"Poaaaar i pour you spilt, nah mumu ma..n you be."

Radiogad shoots shot at 2baba's estranged wife, Annie. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

@trinityok04 said:

"Come dey speak English with igbo accent. Come dey mumu join am."

@everichotjbags said:

"Na person former wife you wan marry."

@starboy.offor said:

"You just dey fool yourself like sey if you see VDM face2face, you go fit stand am. Him go too beat."

Lady hails Annie Idibia after return to social media

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian lady hailed Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media, sharing observations about the actress.

The actress and reality TV star returned to social media months after 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman.

The lady hailed the “new” Annie and shared her thoughts on the recent update from the mother-of-two.

