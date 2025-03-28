The Delta State College of Nursing Sciences has issued a query to a student nurse, Osato Edobor, for recording and posting a video during First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to Asaba

The institution accused Edobor of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication,” citing a violation of the student handbook’s disciplinary code

The College of Nursing also threatened to punish Edobor as the video in which student nurses embarrassed First Lady Oluremi Tinubu went viral on social media

In a significant twist of events, the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences has issued a query to a student identified as Osato Edobor for recording and posting a video during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

Delta Nursing students vs Remi Tinubu

The query, dated March 27, accused the student of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication” by filming and posting an unofficial response to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at an event in Asaba, the state capital.

Legit.ng reported that during her visit to Delta State, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu faced rejection from nursing students who refused to accept her as their “mother,” sparking a viral social media reaction.

The incident occurred amid the first lady’s efforts to promote her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has been praised for health sector improvements since 2023.

The students’ response reflects widespread public frustration over economic hardships and insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Following the development, the institution’s provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, signed the query, warning Edobor to submit a written explanation within 24 hours or face disciplinary action.

As reported by the ICIR on Friday, March 28, the memo, read:

“It has come to the notice of the school authority that you, student nurse Osato Edobor on the 25th of March, 2025 during official visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON at Dome Event Center, Asaba for the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme and distribution of 10.000 professional kits (crocs and scrubs) to midwives in each geopolitical zone of Nigeria South South zone, was found to be engage in malicious act of recording/singing and posting unofficial response to song during the arrival of the First Lady (found on your Tittok Page).

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the student handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21.”

This development has sparked widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians likening the decision to the authoritarian suppression of free speech.

Mr Macaroni reacts to query

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator and activist Mr Maracroni has reacted to the ongoing drama involving Delta state nursing students and Oluremi Tinubu.

Recall that social media users were left abuzz after the students of Delta Nursing School refused to address the First Lady of Nigeria as their mother.

Following this, the students were issued a query, which has prompted reactions from Mr Macaroni.

