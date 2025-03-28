Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, visited a school of nursing in Agbor, Delta State, and the students sang a song rejecting her as the nation's mother

The video of the development went viral on social media, and the nursing student who shared the video online was queried and given a 24-hour ultimatum by the institution's management

The Delta state government, in an urgent move following the recent backlash against the School of Nursing Sciences, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the query

The Delta state government has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to a student of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor, Osato Edobor, over her involvement in a viral social media video during the recent visit of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, confirmed the decision in a statement released on Friday, March 28 via the government’s official website on X.

Onojaeme reassured the public that the state government remains committed to upholding the rights of students in health-related programmes and ensuring a conducive learning environment.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to Nursing Student Osato Edobor by the Provost of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor,” the ministry said in a public notice.

Delta govt assures of affected nursing student's safety

Legit.ng reported that the query, dated March 27, was signed by the institution’s provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, warning Edobor to submit a written explanation within 24 hours or face disciplinary action.

The embattled student was accused the student of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication” by filming and posting an unofficial response to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at an event in Asaba, the state capital.

Speaking further in a video statement, Onojaeme assured the public that the government had no intention of victimising any student over the incident.

“On the trending letter of query issued to the student of the School of Nursing, Agbor, I’ve instructed the provost to withdraw the letter. We don’t want to victimise any of the students,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that he had personally reached out to the affected student to confirm the withdrawal of the disciplinary action.

“I’ve also reached out to the student in question, and the student has confirmed to me that the letter was withdrawn late yesterday night,” he added.

Onojaeme therefore urged the public to disregard any misinformation surrounding the issue, insisting that they have no intention to victimise the student.

