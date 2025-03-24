Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has rewarded the overall best candidate in the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO)

Miss Ifebude Benson scored A1 in all the nine subjects she took during the 2023 SSCE examination

Ifebude is currently studying Medicine and Surgery in the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Chukwuma Soludo has given a cheque of N500,000 as an award to Miss Ifebude Benson for emerging as the overall best candidate in the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO).

Ifebude scored A1 in all the nine subjects she took during the 2023 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination.

NECO’s best student Ifebude Benson currently studying medicine and surgery. Photo credit: @Naija_PR/Charles Soludo

Source: UGC

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi ChumaUdeh, presented the award to the recipient’s father, Mr Ben Benson, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Akwa.

As reported by The Punch, Chuma-Udeh, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 24, 2025.

“The award is the governor’s way of encouraging academic excellence among Anambra pupils and students.

“The state government had made serious investments in state education, all in a bid to bring education in the state at par with what is obtained in developed countries and equip the Anambra child to compete favourably with their peers anywhere.”

The award recipient, who is a native of Ndikelionwu in Orumba North Local Government Area is currently studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Mr Bension said the award stands Soludo out as a governor who encourages hard work.

He thanked Governor Soludo, adding that the award will portray Anamabra state positively.

According to him, the award would go a long way in encouraging Ifebude to strive to be her best.

Nigerians react as Soludo gifts NECO’s best student N500,000

@iam_sporticon

"It's truly commendable and I hope this support inspires the girl to chase her dreams in the academic field she’s passionate about. Encouragement like this can make a significant difference, fueling her ambition and paving the way for a successful future."

@DrSeedMkpulu2

"500k only? Assuming that it happens to be one olosho BBN that comes to visit him now he will drop a 10M check with duplex in Awka. Solunjo"

@Emmygreatss

"What is stopping the governor from giving her a scholarship."

@elocefe

"Anambra State people are always the BEST..."

@Bulls_eyes0

"Get her a scholarship In unizik, 500k that acceptance and school fees would swallow??

"By the way what nonsense is Acceptance fee?"

@Sunnylee_1

"Meanwhile in my then school, someone is got 25k for overall best graduate. Omo😂😂"

@Dammybankz1

"He cannot make it 1million…Nawa for the governor sha"

@Titi_Turn

"That's commendable...

"We should reward excellence in society..."

NECO releases 2024 SSCE external exam results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) NECO External Examination results were released.

The NECO 2024 SSCE external exam results recorded 67.53% credits pass in English Language and Mathematics.

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Wushishi, shared details of how candidates can check their results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng