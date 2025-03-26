During her visit to Delta State, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu faced rejection from nursing students who refused to accept her as their “mother,” sparking a viral social media reaction

The incident occurred amid the First Lady’s efforts to promote her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has been praised for health sector improvements since 2023

The students’ response reflects widespread public frustration over economic hardships and insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Delta State, Nigeria – A viral video circulating on Wednesday captured students of the Delta State School of Nursing rejecting Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, as their “mother” during her visit to the state.

The incident occurred during an event held as part of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) project.

According to PUNCH, when the event’s Master of Ceremony introduced Oluremi Tinubu as “everyone’s mother,” the students responded in unison, “Na your mama be this” (translated as “This is your mother”), rejecting the title.

First lady’s visit highlights renewed hope initiative

Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to Delta State aimed to promote her RHI project, which has been praised for its impact since its inception in 2023.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori commended the First Lady’s dedication to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, highlighting the transformation in the health sector under her leadership.

As part of the event, professional kits were presented to the wives of South-South governors, who serve as RHI coordinators in their respective states.

Engagement with traditional rulers

During her visit, the First Lady also met with monarchs at the Traditional Rulers’ Council Chambers, including the Orodje of Okpe, retired Major General Felix Mujak Peruo.

The meeting displayed her commitment to engaging with local leaders to further the goals of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

First lady Oluremi Tinubu visits Delta state.

Source: Facebook

Public discontent amid economic challenges

The nursing students’ rejection of the First Lady as their “mother” has been linked to broader public discontent over economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, many Nigerians have expressed frustration over rising living costs, food scarcity, and other economic challenges.

While the students’ specific reasons for their reaction remain unclear, the incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

About Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu is a Nigerian politician and the current First Lady of Nigeria, serving since 2023 as the wife of President Bola Tinubu.

Born on September 21, 1960, she hails from Ogun State and has a background in education, holding degrees from the University of Ife and Adeyemi College of Education.

A former senator representing Lagos Central from 2011 to 2023, Oluremi Tinubu is known for her advocacy work, including initiatives to improve healthcare and education.

She also established the Renewed Hope Initiative, focusing on empowering communities and addressing social challenges across Nigeria.

