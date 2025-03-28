Nigerian content creator and activist Mr Maracroni has reacted to the ongoing drama involving Delta state nursing students and Oluremi Tinubu

Recall that social media users were left abuzz after the students of Delta Nursing School refused to address the First Lady of Nigeria as their mother

Following this, the students were issued a query, which has prompted reactions from Mr Macaroni

Mr Macaroni, whose real name isAdebowale Adedayo, is furious about the latest development concerning the drama that went down during first lady Olurmei Tinubu's visit to Delta state nursing school.

Remi Tinubu was unpleasantly received by the nursing student after the MC had started a song that warranted them to address the first lady as 'their mother'. Rather than say "our mama", the students chorused "their mama" in unison.

This drama attracted disciplinary action from the school, as a query was issued to the student and given 24 hours to respond. In reaction to this development, Mr Macaroni went online and shared his ate.

Macaroni wrote:

"Delta State College of Nursing Sciences is threatening a student with disciplinary action because of song??? The students say dem sabi their mama!! Students wey their mama dey work hard to give them better life.. una wan come expel them because them refuse to deny their mama? Na by force???"

See the post below:

Reactions to Macaroni's post about Delta Nursing school

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@michael_ogwo said:

"One thing I know about druggies and power, they hate challenge… we are slowly getting into dictatorship."

@AdeseyePaint_56 said:

"Someone who can't respect another person's mother shows how they treat their biological mothers. Hate won't get y'all far. Remi TInubu is our mother including all mothers in the world."

@majorogah said:

"The first lady is a mother to all Nigerians. This shameless conduct of those students is highly disrespectful. Obviously, they have proven they lack home training and respect for elders. Their mothers can never be like Senator Oluremi Tinubu."

@Palermo_seun said:

"The school authorities want to punish the students for their own failure to instill discipline. If they had done their job properly, the students would not have behaved that way. People should also be mindful of the kind of songs they sing when welcoming others."

@AK_Obalola said:

"It is evident that with the way these family is running Nigeria, they are all set to make it a one man show. You dare not talk or do anything that goes out of their will or satisfaction."

@blockxs said:

"Authority often overreacts to issues."

@anasuachara said:

"I have asked severely about the official response to "Na our mama be this oooooooo, we no get another one? Secondly, which part of the Student's Handbook stipulates that the answer to "Our mama be this" is not "Na your mama be this"?"

@E_Chukwujindu said:

"The person who initiated that song is the one that should be punishment. Why do you ask students to sing that someone else is their mother. That was a very bad song to begin with."

