Media personality Mr Jollof has shared his take on the viral drama that ensured during Remi Tinubu's visit to Delta State Nursing home

Recall that social media users were left abuzz after the students of Delta Nursing school refused to address the First Lady of Nigeria as their mother

Reacting to this, Mr Jollof shared his two cents concerns while Internet users commented with mixed reactions

Mr Jollof, whose real name is Freedom Atsepoyi, has joined the long list of those who have waded into the now-popular drama that occurred to Remi Tinubu on her visit to Delta's nursing school.

The first lady of the country was rejected by the nursing student after the MC had started a song that warranted them to address the first lady as 'their mother'. Rather than say "our mama", the students chorused "their mama" in unison.

Mr Jollof weighted into Remi Tinubi saga with Delta Nurisng students. Credit: @officialoluremitinubu, @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

An obvious reaction, that swiftly spread across social media platforms, like wildfire. This drama trended for days, with netizens sharing their takes.

In a new video shared by Mr Jollof, he stated that many have asked him to contribute to the situation concerning Remi Tinubu. According to him, it is the fault of the MC, who played the wrong song at the right occasion.

He also emphasized that it was not a political garden, and you cannot tell adults to call someone else their mother.

“You can’t ask people to call someone else their mother, it’s not a political gathering," he said.

Watch the video here:

Mr Jollof's reacts to Remi Tinubu's drama

Read some reactions below:

@officialpayne_72 said:

"I just tire ooo... You go dey tell biology students to accept another woman as their mother. How?😂😂😂."

@bigqueen_rain said:

"I just tire oooo why them dey force another person mama for my neck."

@softstrength said:

"The one wey concern me na the “funding for the Kit (new uniforms in this case) for the Midwives” and the assumption that the nurses are not happy with her cuz she didn’t give them new “kit”. Are these people really this oblivious to the actual reality of situations in our country? Trust me the midwives sef no want their “kit”."

@meluchymeliano said:

"Which mama? As the country tie wrappa so dem dey feel am too na."

@color1_prettyblacky said:

"Them force papa give us wan come add Mama join..... Them never chop u say make them accept Mama when no b their own."

Mr Jollof points out the reason nursing students failed to address Remi Tinubu as their mother. Credit: @officialoluremitinubu

Source: Instagram

@joliechic_intl said:

"Her Excellency without excellent character nor be our Mama!!!"

@da.nny_rich said:

"Thank you our Fabrizio. I get mama one person go cun de tell me say another person na my mama I nor get another one . You de wish for my mama to kpai??? Which one be I nor get another one, Wetin cun happen to my biological mother … The music was totally out of p0!nt. Make una leave the nursing student alone abeg. Country nor de smile."

Mr Jollof shares reason he ran away from UK

According to a previous report, by Legit.ng, Media personality Mr Jollof shared what made him leave the United Kingdom after he planned to spend three weeks in the foreign land.

He added that he was missing his state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and he had no choice but to come back home.

In a video, he shared when he was at the airport and when he returned to Nigeria, after revealing the period he stayed in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng