FCT, Abuja - The Paso community, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital territory (FCT) has been thrown in to mourning after a man identified as Rayyanu was found dead inside a mosque.

It was gathered that the 32-year -old man was found dead after the early morning Subhi prayer on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Nigerian man found man in a mosque in Abuja after prayers. Photo credit: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident, Ibrahim Musa, said the incident occurred when the late Rayyanu came to the mosque around 5:56 am to observe the Subhi prayers.

Musa said the deceased died during his sleep after the prayers.

He said the deceased came to the mosque with a motorcycle and decided to have some little nap after the prayers.

“It was around 7:28 am when some people, who are in charge of cleaning the mosque, saw the man lying in the mosque. They tried to wake him for them to clean the mosque but was not responding.’’

The resident said the two men raised an alarm that alert some Muslim elders in the area.

The deceased was rushed to the mosque and took him to the hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Musa said the deceased was later identified and handed over to his relatives for burial.

Legit.ng reported that a 52-year-old man, identified as Salihu Byezhe, reportedly slumped and died during Subhi prayers at Gudaba village in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The Nigerian man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to high blood pressure.

The incident occurred on February 6, and Byezhe's remains were buried according to Islamic rites.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdulrasheed Usman tragically collapsed and died while breaking his Ramadan fast with friends in Gwagwalada, FCT.

The deceased, who had just returned from Kaduna, was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

Usman’s remains were buried according to Islamic rites, sparking discussions about health precautions during Ramadan fasting.

Source: Legit.ng