Muslim Man Slumps, Dies While Breaking Ramadan Fast in Abuja

A tragic incident occurred in the Kutunku area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday, when a man identified as Abdulrasheed Usman reportedly slumped and died while breaking his Ramadan fast.

The event has left the community in shock and mourning.

Deceased was healthy prior to death

According to an eyewitness, Suleiman Bala, the deceased was with three friends at the time of the incident.

Usman and his companions were seated on a bench, eating fruits to break their fast, when he suddenly collapsed.

His friends quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle, but the doctor on duty confirmed that Usman had passed away.

Bala revealed that Usman had just returned from Kaduna earlier that evening, arriving at approximately 5:47 pm. He had hurried to join his friends at their usual meeting spot to observe the Maghrib prayer and partake in the evening meal to break his fast.

“One of his brothers mentioned that the deceased had come back from Kaduna and went straight to join his friends where they usually gathered. When the call for Maghrib prayer was made, he joined them to break his fast, and that was when the unfortunate incident occurred,” Bala explained.

The late Usman was described as being in good health prior to the incident, making his sudden death even more distressing for his family and friends.

Following Islamic customs, his remains were promptly buried after the tragic event.

The incident has drawn attention to the physical demands of fasting during Ramadan, particularly for individuals who may have underlying health conditions or who are fatigued from travel.

While fasting is a spiritual practice observed by millions of Muslims worldwide, it is also a time when individuals are encouraged to prioritize their well-being and seek medical advice if necessary.

This year, Muslims across the globe began observing Ramadan on Saturday, following the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The holy month is a period of reflection, prayer, and community, but it also requires careful attention to health and safety.

