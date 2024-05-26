BREAKING: Tragedy as Many Feared Dead in Lagos Mosque Collapse, Photos Emerge
- A mosque in Papa Ajao area of Lagos state has reportedly collapsed on Sunday, May 26, 2024
- Legit.ng gathered that the collapse happened during zuhr prayer (one of the five daily prayers performed by Muslims), leaving many feared dead
- Lagos is considered the epicentre of building collapses in Nigeria, making the task of combating the challenge even more pressing for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration
Papa Ajao, Lagos state - Many people were feared dead on Sunday afternoon, May 26, when a mosque collapsed in Papa Ajao area of Lagos state.
As reported by The Nation, the mosque collapsed during afternoon prayer.
The newspaper said many people died and several injured bodies were moved from the rubbles.
The Guardian newspaper also noted the unfortunate development.
As of the time of this report, authorities in Lagos are yet to issue an official statement concerning the incident.
Building collapses in Nigeria
In April 2023, the then director-general (DG) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, said Nigeria had witnessed a disturbing increase in cases of building collapse over the years.
He noted that statistics have shown that there are over 221 cases in Nigeria, making it the country with the highest number of building collapses in Africa, adding that Lagos state alone constitutes 60 per cent of the cases.
Salim linked building collapse to poor structural designs and other factors.
Lagos is considered the epicentre of building collapses, making the task of combating the challenge even more pressing for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration.
3 dead as building collapses in Kano
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed three persons dead and two injured in a three-storey building collapse incident at Kuntau Quarters, Gwale local government area (LGA) of Kano state.
NEMA Kano territorial coordinator, Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and casualty figures.
He noted that some people were trapped.
