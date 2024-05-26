A mosque in Papa Ajao area of Lagos state has reportedly collapsed on Sunday, May 26, 2024

Legit.ng gathered that the collapse happened during zuhr prayer (one of the five daily prayers performed by Muslims), leaving many feared dead

Lagos is considered the epicentre of building collapses in Nigeria, making the task of combating the challenge even more pressing for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Papa Ajao, Lagos state - Many people were feared dead on Sunday afternoon, May 26, when a mosque collapsed in Papa Ajao area of Lagos state.

As reported by The Nation, the mosque collapsed during afternoon prayer.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credits: Star Tribune, Juanmonino

Source: Getty Images

The newspaper said many people died and several injured bodies were moved from the rubbles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Guardian newspaper also noted the unfortunate development.

As of the time of this report, authorities in Lagos are yet to issue an official statement concerning the incident.

Building collapses in Nigeria

In April 2023, the then director-general (DG) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, said Nigeria had witnessed a disturbing increase in cases of building collapse over the years.

He noted that statistics have shown that there are over 221 cases in Nigeria, making it the country with the highest number of building collapses in Africa, adding that Lagos state alone constitutes 60 per cent of the cases.

Salim linked building collapse to poor structural designs and other factors.

Lagos is considered the epicentre of building collapses, making the task of combating the challenge even more pressing for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration.

Read more Lagos-related news

3 dead as building collapses in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed three persons dead and two injured in a three-storey building collapse incident at Kuntau Quarters, Gwale local government area (LGA) of Kano state.

NEMA Kano territorial coordinator, Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and casualty figures.

He noted that some people were trapped.

Source: Legit.ng