Jonathan Odikanwa, the father of 19-year-old Paul who was allegedly shot has shared his grief following the tragic incident

He said it was an animalistic act to shoot a boy for just trying to pick up his football from the landlord's compound

Legit.ng recalls that the 64-year-old Barrister Donald Mbamah has been arrested over the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Owerri, Imo state - Jonathan Odikanwa, the father of 19-year-old Paul who was allegedly shot while trying to retrieve his playmates’ ball from a landlord’s compound in Owerri, Imo state capital has narrated how the tragic incident occurred.

Legit.ng recalls that Paul died after being shot by a landlord while retrieving a stray football in Owerri, Imo State.

Jonathan Odikanwa says it was an animalistic act for the landlord to shoot his soon.

Source: Original

Despite undergoing surgery, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving his guardian and community devastated.

The landlord who fired the fatal gunshot has been arrested as investigations continue.

The teenager was a JSS 1 student at Urban Development Secondary School.

Odikanwa said some teachers and students from the school came to his house to inform him about the tragic incident.

During an interview with The Punch, the police organised a meeting between me and the man.

The bereaved father said the purpose of the meeting was for the landlord to narrate exactly what happened.

He said the landlord tried to deny it, but it was clear that he shot the boy because the students who were there also confirmed that he shot the gun.

He said, moreover, after shooting his son, he was told the landlord fired more gunshots sporadically into the air, which indicated that it was deliberate.

Describing the action of the landlord he said:

"I don’t know how to describe it, but it was an animalistic act. I can’t imagine anyone, especially someone who is about 65 years old, acting in such a way. I feel pain that my son was shot just for going to retrieve a ball from a man’s compound."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Imo state police command had released an official statement following Monday, March 17 unfortunate incident.

DSP Okoye Henry, the state Police spokesperson, on Saturday night, March 22, 2025, disclosed that 64-year-old Barrister Donald Mbamah has been arrested over the alleged fatal shooting of Paul.

Police seal church over killing of LASU graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State Police Command had taken action against a church over the alleged killing of 28-year-old LASU graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode.

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the church was sealed following the tragic incident.

The missing LASU graduate was allegedly killed, buried, and found near the church premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng