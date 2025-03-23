Usman Muhammad, a 23-year-old volunteer security guard, was brutally murdered inside a mosque in Rigasa, Kaduna State, during Tahajjud prayers

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Usman succumbed to multiple deep injuries, including a fatal wound near his heart

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects, recovered weapons, and vowed to charge them with culpable homicide

The family of Usman Muhammad, a 23-year-old volunteer security guard, is demanding justice after their son was brutally murdered inside a mosque in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.

Legit.ng gathered that the tragic incident happened during Tahajjud prayers on Friday, March 21, 2025, when armed thugs stormed Layin Bilya Mosque, Mokwa Road, off Makarfi Road, Rigasa.

Police have made sweeping arrests as investigation begins fully.

Source: Getty Images

Thugs attack civilians with weapons

Usman and his team were on a community security mission when they encountered a group of thugs armed with machetes and knives, a community source told Legit.ng.

The source revealed:

" They asked the gang why they were moving around at that time, but suddenly, some of them brought out weapons and attempted to attack Usman and his colleagues."

Realizing they were outnumbered, Usman and his team fled. In a desperate attempt to find safety, he ran into a mosque, hoping the worshippers would help him.

Unfortunately, three of the attackers chased him inside, wielding machetes and sticks.

"They used their machetes to cut him and beat him with sticks. He sustained about five deep injuries, including one close to his heart," the source added.

Despite being rushed to Ahlal Hospital at Zaria Road, Rigasa, he was confirmed dead by doctors.

A family member who also spoke to Legit.ng accused the state government of showing little interest in securing justice for their late son.

"The state government is making no effort about the matter. He is from a poor family background, and he sacrificed his life to protect the community,” the family source.

Police react to killing of 23-year-old

However, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 12 suspects linked to the attack, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others.

Police have vowed to prosecute the perpetrators to the full extent of the law.

Source: Twitter

According to a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansur Hassan, the command received a distress call at 2:00 AM about an attack by armed hoodlums mobilized from Malalin Gabas, Tudun Wada, Rafin Guza, and Unguwar Baduko.

"Before the police arrived, the assailants had already stabbed Usman Muhammad with a sharp knife. He was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead," the statement read.

The police also revealed that several weapons were recovered from the arrested suspects, and security measures around mosques have been increased.

Speaking further in a telephone conversation with Legit.ng on Saturday morning, the Police Spokesperson confirmed that the suspects will be charged with culpable homicide.

"This is a case of culpable homicide. Like I said in my statement, we have arrested 12 suspects, but we are still looking for others. The police is making efforts to arrest other members of the gang. After the investigation, they will be arraigned for their crime."

The Kaduna Police Command also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

Muslim man slumps, dies while breaking fast

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident occurred in the Kutunku area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday, when a man identified as Abdulrasheed Usman reportedly slumped and died while breaking his Ramadan fast.

The event has left the community in shock and mourning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng