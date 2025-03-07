Ramadan 2025: Man Slumps in Abuja Mosque, Confirmed Dead at the Hospital

A 52-year-old man, identified as Salihu Byezhe, reportedly slumped and died during Subhi prayers at Gudaba village in Kuje Area Council, FCT

The Nigerian man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to high blood pressure

The incident occurred on February 6, and Byezhe's remains were buried according to Islamic rites

Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria – A 52-year-old man, identified as Salihu Byezhe, reportedly slumped during Subhi prayers and died at Gudaba village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a resident, Musa Dantani, the incident occurred on February 6 when Byezhe went to observe Subhi (early morning prayers) at the community’s mosque.

Events leading to the tragedy

Dantani recounted that after Byezhe finished eating Sahur (morning food during Muslim fasting), he performed ablution and went to observe Subhi prayers when he slumped.

As the prayers were ongoing, Byezhe collapsed, and people quickly took him out of the mosque and rushed him to the hospital in Kuje.

Unfortunately, Byezhe passed away upon arrival at the hospital. The attending doctor confirmed the cause of death as high blood pressure.

Community response and burial

“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital.

He was still breathing on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately, he gave up on arriving at the hospital,” Dantani said.

One of Byezhe’s sons was also in the mosque at the time and accompanied them to the hospital. The remains of the deceased were buried around 10:12 am on February 6 according to Islamic rites.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common medical condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high.

This can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Factors contributing to high blood pressure include genetics, poor diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Regular monitoring and management through lifestyle changes and medication are essential to control blood pressure and reduce the risk of complications.

