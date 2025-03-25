The Edo State Police Command is searching for Wealth Nnamdi, accused of murdering his pregnant fiancée, Osasu Isaac, and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle, in Benin City

Neighbours reported a foul smell, leading police to break into the apartment, where they found the decomposing bodies; Osasu had a deep head wound, and her daughter was lifeless on the bed

The tragic incident has left Ovbiogoe residents shaken, with calls for increased domestic violence awareness as police intensify efforts to arrest the suspect

Benin, Edo state - The Edo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a man identified as Wealth Nnamdi, who allegedly murdered his pregnant fiancée, Osasu Isaac, and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle, in Benin City.

The tragic incident occurred on Idiangbona Street in Ovbiogoe Community on March 16, following a heated argument between the couple.

Neighbours, accustomed to their frequent quarrels, did not anticipate that this dispute would escalate into a brutal killing.

Wedding plans Cut Short

A community source, who requested anonymity, revealed that the couple had been together for over three years, with Nnamdi moving in with Osasu and her daughter from a previous relationship.

"It is heartbreaking because she was excited about the wedding. She was already pregnant for him, and they had been living together. Their traditional wedding was fixed for March 29, while the church ceremony was scheduled for April 6," the source said.

She continued,

"On Sunday, they had a serious argument, but we didn’t think much of it because they usually fought. When the argument stopped, we assumed they had settled. But after two days, a foul smell started coming from their room. That was when we called the police."

Police Confirm Grisly Discovery

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer for Edo State, Moses Yamu, said officers from the Ekiadolor Division forced the door open after neighbours reported a disturbing odour.

"The Edo State Police Command has since commenced an investigation into the gruesome murder of a woman popularly known as ‘Mama Hallelujah’ and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle," Yamu stated.

He added, "On March 18, 2025, at about 8:30 pm, the Ekiadolor Division received a report from a concerned neighbour who complained of a strong odour coming from the deceased’s apartment. Upon arrival, officers discovered the room locked from the outside. When they forced it open, they found the decomposing bodies of the woman and her daughter. The woman had a deep cut on her head, suspected to have been inflicted with a machete, while the child was found lifeless on the bed."

Prime Suspect on the Run

Yamu confirmed that preliminary investigations point to Nnamdi as the prime suspect, as he has been missing since the bodies were discovered.

"The suspect has gone into hiding, and the command is making all efforts to track him down and bring him to justice," he added.

The police have urged anyone with information on Nnamdi’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station, assuring the public that justice will be served.

Residents of the Ovbiogoe Community have expressed deep shock over the incident, calling for increased awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence to prevent future tragedies.

