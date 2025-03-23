Family members have been thrown into mourning after a policeman opened fire on innocent civilians in Calabar, Cross River

A yet-to-be-identified police inspector killed one person and injured two others on Sunday, March 23, 2025

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, narrated how the tragic incident occurred while stating that the inspector had been arrested

Calabar, Cross River state - A yet-to-be-identified police inspector has killed one person and injured two others after opening fire in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

The tragic incident occurred near Atakpa Police Station along Watt Market Road on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

A policeman kills one and injures 2 others in Calabar. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, the unfortunate incident happened when the inspector who had just returned from duty refused to surrender his rifle.

Eyewitnesses said allegedly began shooting indiscriminately when fellow officers attempted to disarm him.

It was gathered that one civilian died instantly, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, disclosed that the officer had been taken into custody.

Ugbo further stated that security measures had been reinforced to prevent further unrest.

“That’s where we are right now, we are on the ground, trying to ensure the area remains calm,”

The police spokesperson further speaking said:

“The report we received is that the said inspector had returned from duty.

“Normally, policemen work through the night and are required to surrender their rifles at the station.

“However, he suddenly began behaving irrationally and speaking incoherently.

“He was supposed to surrender his rifle, log out, and leave the station, but instead, he started acting strangely, and officers around tried to calm him down.

“Then, he just took the rifle and began shooting sporadically. That was how the bullets hit three persons—one has been confirmed dead, while two others are receiving treatment.”

Ugbo said the police have restored order after the youths in the area attempted to burn down the police station

Source: Legit.ng