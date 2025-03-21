Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna state - Twelve suspects have been arrested for attacking a mosque and stabbing one person to death in the Tudun Wada area, Kaduna South local government area of the state.

The state Police spokesman, Mansir Hassan, said the hoodlums attacked Muslim worshippers performing Tahajjud prayer at Layin Bliya, Makwa Road in Rigasa at about 2 pm on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Hassan said the hoodlums are from Malalin Gabas, Tudun Was, Rafin Guza, and Unguwar Baduko areas.

According to Channels Television, Hassan made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The police spokesperson said the attackers stabbed a 28-year-old man, Usman Mohammed, to death.

Hassan said the police operatives and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force arrived at the scene after the tragic incident.

He said the police swiftly arrested 12 suspects who confessed to having partaken in the attack and recovered several weapons from them.

The police said a full-scale investigation has been launched to uncover the full details of the incident and ensure justice is served.

