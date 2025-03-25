A group has refuted claims that a Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Agim, attended the University of Calabar convocation as part of a delegation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The Coalition for Judicial Integrity and Accountability described the allegations as baseless and part of a deliberate attempt to undermine the judiciary’s credibility

The organisation has called for responsible journalism, warning that fake news about judicial officers could erode public trust in the legal system

The Coalition for Judicial Integrity and Accountability (CJIA) has dismissed as false and malicious the claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim of the Supreme Court accompanied Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) convocation ceremony on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court refuted claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim attended the UNICAL convocation with Nyesom Wike.

The court stated that Justice Agim was at the event as an honouree and alumnus receiving an honorary doctorate, not as an escort to Nyesom Wike.

The Supreme Court emphasised the importance of accurate reporting, urging the public and media to verify information before spreading it.

The controversy intensified due to Justice Agim’s role in delivering the Supreme Court’s lead judgment on the political crisis in Rivers state, which influenced President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state on February 28.

UNICAL Convocation: Justice Agim linked to Wike’s visit

Reacting, the group, after conducting an independent investigation into the matter, concluded that the reports were baseless and part of a calculated attempt to drag the judiciary into political disputes.

It warned that such misinformation could erode public trust in the judicial system.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 25, signed by Dr. Umaru Bako, Executive Director of CJIA, and made available to Legit.ng, strongly condemned the allegations, insisting that Justice Agim attended the event solely in his capacity as an award recipient and not as part of any political delegation.

“It is deeply concerning that some elements are working tirelessly to undermine public confidence in the judiciary by spreading falsehoods that seek to associate Supreme Court justices with politically exposed individuals at a time of heightened tensions in Rivers State. This is a dangerous and calculated move aimed at discrediting the credibility of the Supreme Court at a time when the nation looks up to it for impartial justice,” Bako stated.

“The facts are clear—he attended the convocation as an award recipient, not as a member of any political delegation. Those pushing this narrative are acting in bad faith.

“It is alarming that each time a Supreme Court justice is seen in a public setting, some political elements try to twist the story to fit their agenda. This must stop. The judiciary must not be dragged into political mudslinging by those who wish to manipulate public sentiment against it.”

The CJIA emphasized that attempts to entangle judicial officers in political controversies threaten the integrity of the nation’s legal system.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, and no amount of blackmail will diminish its standing in our democracy. Justice Agim, like his colleagues on the bench, must not be dragged into political conspiracies by those seeking to score cheap points,” Bako added.

Calling for responsible journalism, the group urged media platforms to verify their information before publication, stressing that false narratives about the judiciary weaken democratic institutions.

