Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike, has said he will foot the medical bills of the victims of the sad and devastating accident around the Karu Bridge in Abuja. The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19. It involved a truck and multiple vehicles, which led to the loss of 10 lives, while 30 others were severely burned.

Wike's gesture is a compassionate response to the tragic incident, demonstrating his commitment to supporting those affected. In addition to offering financial assistance, the minister also directed the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, to ensure prompt treatment of the injured.

How many injured at Abuja accident?

The FCT Emergency Management Department reported that 17 casualties were brought to the hospital, with seven referred to the National Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, one of the casualties with third-degree burns succumbed to their injuries while being resuscitated.

Wike described the accident as "avoidable" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He also urged road users, particularly heavy-duty vehicle drivers, to adhere strictly to speed limits to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The minister's call to action was echoed by his appeal to the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies to intensify efforts to maintain compliance with traffic rules. By taking these steps, Wike aims to prevent such tragedies from occurring and ensure the safety of road users in the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike revoked Over 4000 Abuja land titles

The incident happened days after Wike revoked 4,794 land titles in Abuja, over alleged failure to pay Ground Rent for over 40 years. It was reported that a total of 8,375 property owners in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Guzape, Asokoro, and Maitama, have not paid any Ground Rent in the last 40 years.

this was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja by Lere Olayinka, the minister's senior special assistant on public communications and social media and Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands.

Why Wike revoke over 4000 lands in Abuja?

The minister explained that the FCTA made several publications in national newspapers and numerous announcements on broadcast media as far back as 2023, where defaulters are called out to pay their outstanding bills and ground rents. However, several allottees failed to respond to government calls.

They stressed that the payment of Ground Rent on landed properties at the Nigerian capital was backed by the extant legislation. This is stated in the terms and conditions of the grant of Rights of Occupation and it has to be renewed every first day of January each year, even without demand.

