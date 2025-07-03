Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused the University of Abuja of land grabbing and provided details of the allegation

Wike directed the Director of Lands and other relevant agencies to reallocate a larger portion of the university's land for other development projects

Wike provided details on the plan for internal road construction, expected to commence soon, as part of the FCT Administration's efforts to develop the area.

FCT, Abuja- The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced that his administration had revoked 7,000 hectares out of the 11,000 hectares acquired by the University of Abuja due to a lack of documents backing the acquisition of the land by the school.

According to Daily Trust, Wike made this statement during the commissioning of newly constructed access roads in the Giri District of Abuja.

The minister expressed concern about the university's alleged "land grabbing," pointing out that it had fenced off vast areas of land without obtaining the necessary approvals or providing adequate documentation.

“The University, on their own, grabbed 11,000 hectares. I said that will not happen. No document, nothing. You see them fencing everywhere, and before you know it, they would have gone to sell our land,” Wike stated.

The minister directed the Director of Lands and other relevant FCTA agencies to allocate only 4,000 hectares to the university, while the remaining land will be reallocated for planned development within the district.

He also announced that the FCT Administration is prioritising infrastructure development in Giri and its environs. Plans for internal road construction within the district are underway, with work expected to commence soon under the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)."

“Having created this access road, we have told the Executive Secretary of FCDA and other relevant agencies to start working on details of how we are going to do the roads within the district. So, be assured that maybe next one year, it will be a different thing,” he said.

Netizens react to the revocation

The decision has garnered reactions on the internet as Nigerians took to Facebook to express their frustration with the decision

A Facebook user, Emeyak Osemwenkhae, condemned the act, saying the minister took such decisions against the school because his kids study outside Nigeria

"Him children school outside country, so he can destroy education environment,"Emeyak said

Rasheed Idowu

"He’s not going to succeed, it’s high time for the Students Union to rise, very soon, unexpected things is going to happen to looters of our treasury"he said.

Clement Akpata

"Wike think he is the alpha and Omega of Nigeria soon nemesis will calch up with him"Clement reacted

