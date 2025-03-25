The Supreme Court refuted claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim attended the UNICAL convocation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The court stated that Justice Agim was at the event as an honouree and alumnus receiving an honorary doctorate, not as an esc0rt to Wike

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of accurate reporting, urging the public and media to verify information before spreading it

The Supreme Court has refuted claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim attended the University of Calabar (UNICAL) convocation ceremony in the company of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The clarification followed public reactions to a viral photo showing Justice Agim seated beside Wike, who was also honored at the event.

Source: Twitter

The controversy intensified due to Justice Agim’s role in delivering the Supreme Court’s lead judgment on the political crisis in Rivers state, which influenced President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state on February 28.

Justice Agim was an honouree, not an esc0rt

Addressing the matter, the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Festus Akande, issued a statement on Monday, March 24, emphasizing that Justice Agim attended the event as an honouree, not as an esc0rt to any government official.

“In light of the reports circulating on social media and other news platforms, we wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March 2025,” the statement read.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, to the ceremony. We hereby dispel this false narrative.”

The statement further clarified that Justice Agim was an alumnus of the institution and was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa) by the university’s Governing Council in recognition of his contributions to the legal profession.

Recognition for legal excellence

“He was recognized for his significant contributions to the legal profession, which is a reflection of his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike,” Akande stated.

It was also noted that Justice Agim had been scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Justice Stanley Alagoa in Bayelsa state alongside other Supreme Court Justices but had sought permission to attend the UNICAL convocation instead.

Judicial independence must be respected

Source: Twitter

The Supreme Court strongly rejected any insinuation that Justice Agim’s presence at the event compromised judicial independence.

“We wish to emphasize that Justice Emmanuel Agim’s participation at the ceremony was independent and not as an official representative of any government ministry or department, let alone accompanying any serving or retired government official. Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.”

The Supreme Court urged the public and media to exercise caution when reporting sensitive issues.

“We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing to prevent the spread of misinformation,” the statement concluded.

Source: Legit.ng